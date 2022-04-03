When will The Rookie Season 4, Episode 17 air? Release date, plot, and more explored

After an agonizing break of three weeks, The Rookie is geared up for a swift return to television screens on April 3, 2022. The upcoming episode of the show is titled Coding and will be the seventeenth episode of the season, which is turning out to be the longest season in the show's history (22 episodes).

The upcoming episode of the ABC drama will deal with John Nolan's (played by Nathan Fillon) attempts at diffusing a hostage situation caused by a distraught man in a hospital. The promo aired weeks back and hinted at a very tense episode involving a certain emotional angle.

The Rookie Season 4, Episode 17 promo: The whims of a broken man?

One of the most interesting things about the upcoming episode of the drama is that the so-called "villain" of the episode is just a helpless man who has been pushed to the limit. In the promo, one can see the man asking the hospital to get a heart donation for his sick wife, failing which he will shut down the hospital's power causing many casualties.

This seems unconventional for the show's primary criminal. The man is seen in handcuffs in the promo, indicating that the man did not take a violent path right away. Rather, he strategized his move and rendered the hospital and the police powerless. Given the gravity of the situation and the difficulty of dealing with the perpetrator, this episode should be extremely exciting.

The official synopsis for the episode, released by ABC reads:

"Officer John Nolan and the team feel they must negotiate with a distraught man who is holding a hospital hostage to ensure his wife receives a lifesaving surgery."

Prior to this episode, the show was on a three-week-long break with the 16th episode airing on March 13, 2022. In between, the channel aired the NHL game between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning and the live coverage of the Oscars.

The upcoming episode of The Rookie may also start steering the show towards a finale that will take place in the 22nd episode.

When will the upcoming episode of the ABC drama air?

The upcoming episode of The Rookie will air on April 3, 2022, on the ABC channel at 10.00 pm ET/PT on Sunday. It will also be up for streaming on the official application and website of the ABC network.

