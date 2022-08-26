What time will The Patient air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more details about Steve Carell's psychological thriller series

Hulu's upcoming psychological thriller series, The Patient, will hit the platform on August 30, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET (tentative). The show tells the story of a therapist who's held captive by a serial killer. The killer demands that his murderous instincts be curbed.

The series features Steve Carell in the lead role. Domhnall Gleeson and Linda Emond, among many others, feature in pivotal roles. Keep reading to find out other details about The Patient.

The Patient's trailer boasts of an ominous background music

The Patient is expected to drop on Hulu on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET (tentative). The series consists of 10 episodes and will air the first two on the same day. The remaining episodes are expected to follow a weekly-release format, with a new episode dropping every Tuesday. The finale is set to air on October 25, 2022.

On July 14, 2022, FX Networks shared the official trailer for the series, which offers a peek into therapist Alan Strauss' life, who himself is shown to be battling his own mental demons. Midway through the trailer, Domhnall Gleeson's Sam Fortner is introduced as he holds Strauss captive, demanding his murderous instincts be curbed.

The trailer establishes the plot without giving away too many important details that could spoil the overall viewing experience. The ominous background score gives it a creepy tone. Viewers can look forward to a gripping, character-driven drama that delves deep into the dark recesses of the human mind. Along with the trailer, FX Networks also shared a brief synopsis of the show, which reads:

''The Patient is a psychological thriller about a therapist who is held prisoner by patient Sam Fortner who reveals himself to be a serial killer. With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in Sam's murders or worse – becomes a target himself.''

The Patient cast features a string of celebrated actors

Steve Carell stars in the lead role of Alan Strauss in The Patient. Carell, known for his unique comic timing, appears in a serious, somber avatar and looks quite impressive in the trailer. It'll be interesting to see his take on this complex role. Carell is best known for his performance as Michael Scott in the iconic sitcom, The Office. He's also appeared in several popular films like The Big Short, Vice, and Irresistible, to name a few.

Domhnall Gleeson plays the role of serial killer Sam Fortner in the series. Gleeson looks menacing in the trailer, and it'll be fascinating to see how his character will be explored in the show. Gleeson has appeared in several popular shows and films like the Harry Potter franchise, When Harvey Met Bob, Run, and many more. Apart from the actors mentioned above, the show also features several others in prominent roles, including:

Linda Emond as Candace Fortner

Laura Niemi as Beth Strauss

David Alan Grier as Charlie Addison

Andrew Leeds as Ezra Strauss

The series is created by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, best known for their work on the iconic spy thriller show, The Americans.

Don't forget to catch The Patient on Hulu on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das