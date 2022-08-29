The Patient cast list: Who else stars in Steve Carell's psychological thriller on Hulu?

FX Network announced a new limited series with Steve Carell, titled The Patient. It follows the story of a therapist (played by Carell) who gets kidnapped by a serial killer in need of help to contain him from his homicidal urges.

The 10-episode series will premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, August 30. It is written and created by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg. Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg, Caroline Moore, and Victor Hsu also serve as executive producers, with Chris Long as the director of the first two episodes and executive producer.

While the first two episodes, titled Intake and Alan Learns to Meditate, will be jointly released on August 30, the rest will premiere on a weekly basis.

The third episode is titled Issues and will be released on September 6. The next two episodes, titled Company and Pastitsio, will be released on September 13 and September 20, respectively. While the titles of the remaining episodes are still under wraps, the finale episode will premiere on October 25.

The series stars Steve Carell, Domhnall Gleeson, Linda Emond, Laura Niemi, Andrew Leeds, David Alan Grier and Alex Rich

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the cast list for The Patient.

Cast list of The Patient

Steve Carell

Steve Carell in 'The Patient' (Image via Twitter/@FXNetworks)

Steve Carell plays one of the key protagonists of The Patient, Alan Strauss. Alan is also a therapist who is mourning his wife's recent demise. Carell is a renowned face on both the big screen as well as television. He won the Golden Globe Award for his role of Michael Scott in the series The Office, and has created a niche for himself in the genre of comedy. Some of his film credits include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Evan Almighty, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and the Despicable Me franchise.

Domhnall Gleeson

Domhnall Gleeson as Sam Fortner in 'The Patient' (Image via Twitter - @FXNetworks)

Gleeson essays the role of Sam Fortner, a serial killer and Alan's patient. Fortner kidnaps the therapist to seek help to contain his homicidal urges. Gleeson is renowned for appearing as Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, and as General Armitage Hux in the Star Wars films. It is to be noted that his father, Brendon Gleeson, played Alastor Moody in the adaptation of J.K. Rowling's books. Gleeson has also featured in several Oscar-nominated films like Ex Machina, Brooklyn, and The Revenant.

Linda Emond

Linda Emond in 'Jenny's Wedding' (Image via IMDb)

Emond plays the character of Sam's mother, Candace Fortner. Emond is a renowned face on Broadway, having appeared in plays like 1776, Life*3, Death of a Salesman, and Cabaret. Her television credits include Law & Order and other shows in the franchise, The Sopranos, Wonderland, Gossip Girl, The Blacklist, and Succession, among others. Emond has also appeared in films like Sandra Bullock's The Unforgivable, Gemini Man, Julia & Julia, and City by the Sea, to name a few.

Laura Niemi

Niemi will essay Beth Strauss, Alan's recently deceased wife. Going by the character description, the duration of her presence on the show is unclear. Niemi is best known for her performance as Marilyn Pearson on the NBC series This Is Us. She appears in the series as Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) mother.

Andrew Leeds

Leeds will portray Alan and Beth's son, Ezra Strauss, in The Patient. Leeds is an actor and comedian who is known for appearing as Josh on Cristela, Christopher Pelant in Bones, and David Clarke on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. He has also appeared on other popular shows like Grey's Anatomy, American Horror Story, Lucifer, and Modern Family.

Viewers can catch the first two episodes of The Patient on Hulu, on August 30.

