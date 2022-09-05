What time will Mike episodes 5 & 6 air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more details explored

Mike, the Hulu limited series depicting the grand yet tragic life of boxing royalty Mike Tyson, is set to air episodes 5 and 6, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET.

Trevante Rhodes is seen portraying the epic role of heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson in the series. Steven Rogers is the screenwriter and creator of the limited series, while Karin Gist has been acting as the showrunner. Craig Gillespie, Director X., and Tiffany Johnson have been serving as the directors of the miniseries.

The official synopsis for the show, given by Hulu, states:

"Who is Mike Tyson?...From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya and showrunner Karin Gist (Our Kind of People) comes MIKE. The limited series tells the story of the dynamic and controversial life of boxing icon Mike Tyson, starring Trevante Rhodes!"

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the limited series here:

Episode 4 arrived on Hulu on Thursday, September 1. Since then, the audience has been eagerly waiting to see what is about to come in the upcoming episode 5 and episode 6, as episode 4 ended on quite a riveting note.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in and find out all about episodes 5 and 6, ahead of their arrival on Hulu.

Learn all about episode 5 and episode 6 of Mike, before they arrive on Hulu

What are the release date and time of episodes 5 and 6?

The highly anticipated episode 5 and episode 6 will be released this Thursday, September 8, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Hulu. The airtime of the two episodes is 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET.

The Hulu limited series has a total of eight episodes. Therefore, only two more episodes will be left to be released after episodes 5 and 6 drop on the streaming platform. A list of the upcoming episodes of the limited series along with their release dates is given below:

Episode 5: September 8, 2022 (Thursday)

Episode 6: September 8, 2022 (Thursday)

Episode 7: September 15, 2022 (Thursday)

Episode 8: September 15, 2022 (Thursday)

What can be expected from episodes 5 and 6?

According to IMDb, episode 5 of the Hulu miniseries has been titled Desiree and the official synopsis for the episode reads:

"An 18 year old honor student from a small town in Rhode Island named Desiree Washington accuses Mike of r**e."

By the looks of the official synopsis for episode 5, it is quite evident that the episode will carry some emotionally heavy content.

As per IMDb, episode 6 of the limited series has been titled Jailbird. As stated in the official synopsis for the episode given by IMDb:

"Mike reflects on his 3 years behind bars at the Indiana Department of Corrections."

It looks like episode 6 will also focus on the downfall of the controversial life of the legendary boxer.

Who are the cast members in the Hulu limited series?

Alongside Trevante Rhodes as Tyson, the cast list for the Hulu limited series comprises Harvey Keitel as Cus D'Amato, Scott MacDonald as Tyson's Trainer, Nathalie J. Alarcon as police officer, Kale Browne as Bill Cayton, Russell Hornsby as Don King, Erica Rowell Green as Donald Trump's Lady, and B.J. Minor as Teen Tyson.

Other cast members in the miniseries include Kenneth Trujillo as Cut Man, Li Eubanks as Desiree Washington, Ethan Dubin as Teddy Atlas, Adams Bellouis as Lawyer, Jackie Sanders as Barbara Walters, Lawrence J. Hughes as Crocodile, and Greg Kaston as Rev. Jesse Jackson, among several others.

Catch Mike episodes 5 and 6, airing this Thursday, September 8, 2022, on Hulu.

