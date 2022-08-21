Who is Trevante Rhodes? Meet the actor all set to play Mike Tyson in Hulu series

Trevante Rhodes, the critically acclaimed American actor, is all set to play the iconic role of Mike Tyson in Hulu's highly awaited limited series, Mike. The miniseries will premiere on Thursday, August 25, 2022, exclusively on Hulu.

Steven Rogers has served as the screenwriter and creator of the much-anticipated brand new limited series, while Karin Gist has acted as its showrunner. The official synopsis of the series, as released by Hulu states:

"Who is Mike Tyson?...From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya and showrunner Karin Gist (Our Kind of People) comes MIKE. The limited series tells the story of the dynamic and controversial life of boxing icon Mike Tyson, starring Trevante Rhodes!"

Take a look at the official trailer for the upcoming Hulu miniseries here:

Alongside Trevante Rhodes, the cast list for the intriguing Hulu limited series, Mike, includes Kerry Sims, Harvey Keitel, Scott MacDonald, Nathalie J. Alarcon, Kale Browne, B.J. Minor, Russell Hornsby, Li Eubanks, Erica Rowell Green, Ethan Dubin, Kenneth Trujillo, Adams Bellouis, Jackie Sanders, Lawrence J. Hughes, Ashlei Lewis, among others.

Since the official trailer for Mike was released by Hulu, viewers have been eagerly waiting to see how actor Rhodes' portrayal of Mike Tyson will turn out. Without further ado, let's dig deep and find out all about the actor ahead of the limited series' arrival on Hulu.

Who is Trevante Rhodes and where has the audience seen him before? Know all about the lead actor of Mike

Trevante Nemour Rhodes, famously known as Trevante Rhodes, is a 32-year-old American actor originally from Ponchatoula, Louisiana, U.S. At the age of 10, the actor, along with his family, settled down in Little Elm, Texas. Earlier in his life, the actor had a keen interest in athletics.

Rhodes was a highly accomplished track and field sprinter. In 2009, he went on to win a gold medal at the Pan American Junior Athletics Championships. However, his interest in acting began right after his graduation, when he moved to Kwa Thema. He immediately started working as a supporting actor in several well-known movies.

He gained immense popularity after portraying the role of Chiron in the Oscar-winning movie, Moonlight. Trevante Rhodes is also well-known for playing the character Tom in Bird Box, Jimmy Fletcher in The United States vs. Billie Holiday and Nebraska Williams in The Predator.

Over the years, the actor has been a part of several other notable movies, playing the roles of Dr. Peter Montgomery in I Came Back, George in The Night Is Young, Brian in Open Windows, Daryl in Lady Luck, Fernander in Burning Sands, Mike in Shangri-La Suite, Mike C in Smartass, and 12 Strong's Sergeant First Class Ben Milo.

The actor has also been a part of several noteworthy TV series. He has essayed the roles of Young Lord #1 in Gang Related, Bachelor in Westworld, and Ramsey Walters in If Loving You Is Wrong.

It is safe to say that fans are quite excited to see the actor in his role in the upcoming highly intriguing series Mike.

Don't forget to catch Mike, which is all set to arrive this Thursday, August 25, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Hulu.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das