Love, Victor Season 3 Episode 2: What happened between Victor and Benji?

Love, Victor Season 3 finally arrived on Hulu on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The show has already begun to create a lot of positive buzz among fans who have been eagerly waiting for the next season ever since Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger. The official synopsis for Season 3 reads:

"This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery -- not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures."

Episode 1 of Love, Victor Season 3 saw Benji deciding to go to rehab, Mia getting disappointed after meeting her mother, Pilar and Felix getting into a romantic relationship, and Lake and Lucy falling for each other. The episode ended with Benji saying that he was not sure what was going to happen when he returned from rehab. So, it is quite understandable that fans are eager to know how Episode 2 unfolds.

So, without further delay, let's jump right in to find out what happened in Episode 2.

Recap of of Love, Victor Season 3 Episode 2, Fast Times at Creekwood High

What happened at Mia's party?

In Episode 2 of Love, Victor Season 3, viewers saw Mia throwing a party at her house while her father was off to have a dinner-meeting with the existing President of Stanford to convince him to let him stay there for a year longer. Mia knew in her heart that the President wouldn't agree with the proposal, so she wanted to enjoy some time with her friends for the last time before moving away.

At school, when the entire group of friends gathered together so Mia could announce the party at her house, it became a really awkward moment for everyone, especially Lake, Felix, Victor and Rahim. Lake was now with Lucy, Felix was with Pilar, and Victor did not end up choosing Rahim.

At the party, Lake and Felix kept staring at each other, so Lucy and Pilar decided to let them have a one-on-one conversation and get some closure. After their conversation, Lake and Felix finally felt relieved as they got the necessary closure, restoring normalcy between the two friends.

The party at Mia's house also saw Victor annoying and upsetting Rahim again. When Victor went to have a talk with Rahim again, he told him how his actions were quite hurtful to him. Victor realized his fault and went to Rahim's house later on to admit his faults. He told him that he wanted them to become friends again. Rahim forgave him and the two rekindled their friendship.

What happened upon Benji's return?

Throughout the second episode of much-awaited Love, Victor Season 3, Victor waited for Benji to text, but he never texted back. Victor was constantly worried about him and their relationship as Benji left so suddenly and on such a confusing note.

At the very end of the episode, the audience saw Benji finally returning and coming straight to find Victor. He told Victor that he needed to avoid any kind of emotional triggers, which also included Victor. Benji broke up with him, leaving Victor heartbroken.

Yet another highlight of Episode 2 was Mia deciding to stay with her friends and not move away with her father, to which her father finally agreed. Don't forget to catch Episode 2 of Love, Victor Season 3, which is currently streaming on Hulu.

