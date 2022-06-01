Despite closure of the free-to-play title, why shouldn't Bomberman fans be worried about the future of the series?

The Bomberman franchise has been at a strange place, with Konami following mixed directions with the series. There has been no lack of games as the free-to-play Super Bomberman R Online is still active at the time of writing this article. However, there's a major cause for concern as the latest news indicates the game's closure. The news comes when the game is just 18 months old, but Konami has assured fans of the franchise that they need not worry.

Knoebel @Knoebelbroet



konami.com/games/bomberma… 'Super Bomberman Online R' will shut down on December 1st, 2022. 'Super Bomberman Online R' will shut down on December 1st, 2022.konami.com/games/bomberma… https://t.co/SvfjLVRLVQ

The free-to-play title was launched in May 2021 and just recently completed its anniversary. It's currently unclear why Konami decided to terminate the game. Recent official news indicates that the service will close on December 1, 2022. This means that the title will have existed for just 18 months. The in-app purchases will stop earlier than that, and Konami has also clarified the franchise's future as a whole.

Konami assures the Bomberman franchise's continuation despite the free-to-play title's premature closure

As mentioned earlier, there's no concrete reason why Konami has made this decision:

"This service has continued to operate with the support of many users since its launch in May 2021, but due to various circumstances, we have decided to terminate the service on all platforms on December 1, 2022 at 01:00 (UTC)."

The online version is an extension of the Super Bomberman R game, which will be a premium experience. The online version comes with a unique Battle 64 mode, which is its own take on the battle royale genre.

While there are many battle royale games, the game being discussed is quite different. Sadly for all its fans, they have six months left to enjoy the modes.

As for the premium title, it appears that the game will still be available. Konami has also informed its players about the new direction that they want to take with the franchise.

"The Bomberman series is moving forward with new projects, and we hope to be able to inform you of this project soon. Thank you for your continued support of the Bomberman series."

Based on what the developers have to say, fans can even expect something new that hasn't been previously announced. While the current free-to-play title will be disbanded, there could be a case for more titles to appear in the future. Hence, the series seems untouched, although the recent decision is sure to leave a dent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far