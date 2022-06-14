What time will Good Luck To You, Leo Grande air on Hulu? Release date, plot, cast and more details explored

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is a highly captivating and enthralling British adult comedy-drama movie starring Emma Thompson. The film is set to arrive on the popular streaming platform Hulu this June 17 (Friday), 2022, at 3.01 AM EST.

The movie premiered in January 2022 at the highly prestigious Sundance Film Festival. Katy Brand has served as the writer of the new adult comedy-drama movie, while Sophie Hyde has been acting as the movie's director.

The movie will depict the highly absorbing story of a widower and retired teacher named Nancy Stokes, who goes on a new adventure to seek excitement and romance after a long monotonous marriage.

Since the news of the arrival of Good Luck to You, Leo Grande on Hulu has been doing the rounds, it has already started to create a lot of positive buzz among viewers as they eagerly wait to witness the highly engaging story unfold.

Without further ado, let's dive in and find out all about Good Luck to You, Leo Grande ahead of its release on Hulu.

Know all about Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, as it explores a woman's life post a long marriage

The highly gripping and hilariously arresting adult comedy-drama will make its debut on June 17 (Friday), 2022, at 3.01 AM EST, exclusively on Hulu.

Viewers only require a subscription to the popular streaming service, Hulu, to watch the exciting and riveting movie that stars the two-time Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson in the lead role of Nancy Stokes.

The official synopsis of the movie Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, given by Hulu, says:

"In “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande,” two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson embodies the candor and apprehension of retired teacher Nancy Stokes, and newcomer Daryl McCormack personifies the charisma and compassion of s*x worker Leo Grande. As Nancy embarks on a post-marital s*xual awakening and Leo draws on his skills and charm, together they find a surprising human connection."

The official synopsis shows that the movie will take the audience on an emotionally rich and fascinating journey with a woman, discovering s*xual revival and a romantic connection post married-life.

Hence, it is safe to say that the audience is in for a hilariously electrifying and alluring rollercoaster ride.

Who are the cast members of the movie?

Apart from Emma Thompson as the fascinating lead character Nancy Stokes, the movie also stars a promising Irish actor, Daryl McCormack. McCormack will be seen portraying the highly intriguing role of Leo Grande in the movie.

The actor first came to the spotlight for playing a significant character, Isaiah Jesus in the fan-favorite series Peaky Blinders. He has also been a part of several other notable movies and TV shows, including A Good Woman Is Hard to Find, Pixie, Fair City, Vikings, The Wheel of Time, and others.

Other actors on the cast list for the movie include Isabella Laughland as Becky, Charlotte Ware as Waitress 1 and Carina Lopes as Waitress 2.

Don't forget to watch Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, debuting this June 17, 2022, at 3.01 am. EST on Hulu.

