“We just have to keep talking”: Emma Thompson says Me Too movement will not be ‘derailed’ due to Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial

British actress Emma Thompson has expressed her views on the impact that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's high-profile case could have on the #MeToo movement.

The Harry Potter star discussed the future of the #MeToo era on BBC Woman's Hour on BBC Radio 4 on June 9, after a seven-person jury found both Depp and Heard liable for defamation but sided primarily with the actor on June 1.

Weighing in, the 63-year-old said that just because Depp and Heard are famous, they are viewed differently.

miriana🧛🏻‍♀️ @imaspookykid DAME EMMA THOMPSON IN PINK I’M IN AWE DAME EMMA THOMPSON IN PINK I’M IN AWE https://t.co/ZB9X3bTWBH

"The #MeToo movement is not going to be derailed by that, but in order for it not to be derailed, we just have to keep on talking. We have to keep on talking and refuse to allow it to be derailed by a case [with] two very, very, very famous people."

She further added:

"A case where the two protagonists are that famous is not representative. And it's just very important to remember that this movement—which is about human kindness and is just so simple, really, and has been made so complicated—cannot and will not be derailed by one case."

Emma Thompson is a staunch supporter of the #MeToo movement

Emma Thompson has previously expressed her support for the #MeToo movement. Thompson resigned from Skydance Animation's upcoming animated picture Luck in 2019, according to People Magazine, when the company recruited former Pixar boss John Lasseter, who was accused of sexual misconduct.

Following her departure from the project, Thompson wrote to Skydance's management in a letter that was published in The Los Angeles Times, saying:

"It feels very odd to me that you and your company would consider hiring someone with Mr. Lasseter's pattern of misconduct given the present climate in which people with the kind of power that you have can reasonably be expected to step up to the plate."

However, Emma Thompson acknowledged that others' "entitlement" to women's bodies would not change.

"But I am also aware that if people who have spoken out – like me – do not take this sort of a stand then things are very unlikely to change at anything like the pace required to protect my daughter's generation."

Hemant @mehtabackupacc The aftermath of Depp/Heard trial, and how powerful men are already using the Johnny depp playbook. The aftermath of Depp/Heard trial, and how powerful men are already using the Johnny depp playbook. https://t.co/5JxenY7sY2

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard over an op-ed article in The Washington Post in 2018 where she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. Despite not naming Depp directly, his lawyers stated that the piece insinuated that she talked about the actor and asked for financial compensation for tarnishing his professional image.

The verdict of the six-week heated court battle was announced on June 1, where a seven-person jury found that both the actors had defamed each other. Depp was awarded $10.35 million, including compensatory and punitive damages, while Heard was given $2 million and no punitive charges.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far