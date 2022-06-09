“Domestic violence doesn't have a gender”: Johnny Depp’s attorneys says Amber Heard verdict will not affect ‘MeToo’ movement

Johnny Depp’s lawyers Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez have denied that there was an orchestrated campaign to increase support for their client and that their victory in the defamation trial against Amber Heard will impact the #MeToo movement. Chew and Vasquez recently appeared on Good Morning America and said,

“Domestic violence doesn’t have a gender. We believe that the verdict speaks for itself, the facts are what they were, the jury made a unanimous decision based on those facts.”

Host George Stephanopoulos asked whether a deal could be made wherein Heard does not have to pay for damages to Depp if she chooses not to appeal the verdict. Chew replied that the trial was never about money for Depp. Rather, it was about restoring his reputation.

Chew also said that social media did not have a significant role in influencing the verdict. He denied the claims made by Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft that there was an organized online campaign for their client and against Heard.

Johnny Depp makes his TikTok debut

Following his win against Amber Heard in the defamation trial, Johnny Depp joined TikTok. However, the reason behind Depp joining the social media platform remains unknown.

Depp posted a video on TikTok with an emotional message for his fans. He thanked them for their support with a montage of his clips and wrote,

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love and respect, JD.”

Heard’s spokesperson recently shared her opinion regarding Depp’s plans on moving forward, stating that with Johnny Depp moving forward, women’s rights are actually taking a step back. The spokesperson also pointed out that the verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence was to be afraid to stand up and speak out.

Depp has not yet announced anything about his upcoming projects, but fans are eager to see him back on the big screen. He was absent on the day of the verdict since he had flown to the UK to perform with Jeff Beck. Depp and Beck’s collaboration is also trending online as their album is scheduled to release in July 2022.

On the other hand, Amber Heard was mostly inactive on social media following the verdict, apart from issuing an official statement after Johnny Depp’s victory. Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft has appeared in several television interviews stating that her client plans to file an appeal.

The jury decided last week that Heard had defamed Depp by writing an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she claimed to be a survivor of domestic abuse. Johnny Depp was awarded $10.3 million in damages and Heard was given $2 million in her counterclaim against Depp over defamatory comments made by his lawyer who called her abuse claims a hoax.

