Watch: Sykkuno gets awkward as Valkyrae sings happy birthday to him on livestream

YouTube Gaming star and member of Offline TV Sykkuno recently celebrated his 30th birthday on June 4, 2022. Several of his fellow streamers and housemates wished him well, including Valkyrae, who had a very special birthday surprise planned for him.

Over all these years, the streamer has solidified his position in the streaming space as one of the most loved personalities.

From shifting to YouTube for better exposure to starting his highly successful merchandise, the leaf boy has done it all. Needless to say, during his streaming journey, he has formed some very close bonds with other prominent names in the streaming world.

Be it Corpse Husband or the "Queen of YouTube" herself, he has a long list of friends who support and motivate him no matter what.

Naturally, this trend continued when the streamer recently celebrated his 30th birthday wherein Valkyrae sang Happy Birthday to him, only to make him a bit awkward and shy during their livestream.

Sykkuno gets awkward as Valkyrae sings Happy Birthday to him

During their June 5, 2022 broadcast, YouTube Gaming star Rachel "Valkyrae" started singing Happy Birthday to the Among Us star, leaving him red-faced.

Mid-way through the Among Us stream with a bunch of other online creators, Valkyrae dropped a bombshell and started singing Happy Birthday to Sykkuno, making him extremely awkward and shy at the same time. Suffice to say, this was followed by a comical series of events.

While waiting in the Among Us room, Rae hilariously started her Happy Birthday song for the YouTube streamer.

"It was also his birthday yesterday. Happy Birthday Sykkuno. Happy Birthday to you. Happy birthday dear Sykkuno."

Later on, other streamers also joined Rae and started singing for Sykkuno, making the entire situation even more comical.

Meanwhile, other content creators and prominent streamers, including Corpse Husaband, Brooke, Ironmouse and Valkyrae, also wished him well. Here are some of the heart-melting wishes from other content creators.

RAE @Valkyrae HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO MY FAVORITE LEAF BOY TWIN GAMING WARLORD PSYCHOPATH IN THE WORLD @Sykkuno !!!!!!! HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO MY FAVORITE LEAF BOY TWIN GAMING WARLORD PSYCHOPATH IN THE WORLD @Sykkuno !!!!!!! https://t.co/PSlflYD1vJ

brooke @brookeab @Sykkuno HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY SYKKUNO 🥳🥳🥳 you deserve a wonderful day!!! enjoy!!! @Sykkuno HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY SYKKUNO 🥳🥳🥳 you deserve a wonderful day!!! enjoy!!! 🌱🌱

Sykkuno receives heartfelt wishes from fans

While her streamer friends made the day even more special for him, fans left absolutely no stone unturned to brighten the occasion with their heartwarming wishes.

Some of them even went on to create a beautiful compilation of Sykkuno's streaming journey, leaving the streamer surprised and emotional at the same time.

Here are some of the most wholesome wishes from fans from all corners of the internet.

mimii @Meowyno



twitter.com/Meowyno/status… mimii @Meowyno

You've filled my days with happiness and entertainment with your hilarious antics and precious personality, i hope you will have fun for the many years to come!!

fanart HAPPY BIRTHDAY SYKKUNO!!You've filled my days with happiness and entertainment with your hilarious antics and precious personality, i hope you will have fun for the many years to come!! #Sykkuno fanart #Sykkuno HAPPY BIRTHDAY SYKKUNO!!You've filled my days with happiness and entertainment with your hilarious antics and precious personality, i hope you will have fun for the many years to come!!#Sykkunofanart #Sykkuno https://t.co/Wc7MOchLPV @Sykkuno Happy birthday sykuwu!! @Sykkuno Happy birthday sykuwu!!twitter.com/Meowyno/status…

Jack @JackSamson_020 Thanks for being Awesome, & way we All love you for your positive approach towards life and streaming @Sykkuno Happy Birthday Day @Sykkuno Thanks for being Awesome,& way we All love you for your positive approach towards life and streaming @Sykkuno Happy Birthday Day @Sykkuno 😀🙌🍷 Thanks for being Awesome, 😀🙌🍷& way we All love you for your positive approach towards life and streaming 😀🙌🍷

Shadow⁷𖧵‏🌱 @luv_Shadows

Hope you have a great day! @Sykkuno Happy birthday Sykkuno!Hope you have a great day! @Sykkuno Happy birthday Sykkuno!Hope you have a great day!💚 https://t.co/wtBSAcfb4Z

bhavita 💻🤞🏼 @BhavitaWasTaken

Roots of confidence, Branches of growth, to this amazing tree,

With each wholesome day & each fun moment worth,

Thanks for making our days better too Mr small strimmer,

Hope you have the best of the best days, the happiest borth 🥳. @Sykkuno It's been incredible to see your journey,Roots of confidence, Branches of growth,to this amazing tree,With each wholesome day & each fun moment worth,Thanks for making our days better too Mr small strimmer,Hope you have the best of the best days, the happiest borth 🥳. @Sykkuno It's been incredible to see your journey, Roots of confidence, Branches of growth, 🌱 to this amazing tree,With each wholesome day & each fun moment worth,Thanks for making our days better too Mr small strimmer,Hope you have the best of the best days, the happiest borth 🥳.

Hippo @Hippoappa @Sykkuno Happy birthday sykkuno!! Hope you have an amazing day @Sykkuno Happy birthday sykkuno!! Hope you have an amazing day

2022 was by far one of the best years for the now YouTube streamer. Sykkuno started his merchandise that was sold out within a couple of days. He even moved up to YouTube as his primary streaming platform.

But with all the love that has poured in for the streamer on his special day, it's safe to assume that fans have stood by him no matter what.

