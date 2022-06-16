Love, Victor Season 3 Episode 4: Is it over between Nick and Victor?

Love, Victor Season 3 finally premiered on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming service Hulu. Fans of the comedy drama show are already pleased with what they have seen of the new season. The official synopsis for Love, Victor Season 3 reads:

"This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery -- not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures."

Love, Victor Season 3 Episode 3 saw Victor getting attracted to Nick and the two getting caught up in a romantic moment in the car. The episode also saw Rahim getting assigned as a tutor to Benji at school. Episode 4 explores the relationship between Victor and Nick further, so let's dive into the recap without any delay.

Recap of Love, Victor Season 3 Episode 4, You Up?

What happened between Victor and Nick?

Episode 4 of Love, Victor Season 3 saw Nick and Victor hooking up almost regularly, but things did not seem to become serious. Nick texted Victor, and the latter always went to meet him regularly.

After quite a few meet-ups, Victor asked Nick if he wanted to go on a date with him. To Victor's surprise, Nick said that he was only interested in keeping things casual between them as he was not looking for a serious relationship at that point. Nick also revealed that he was seeing a few more people other than Victor. Nick asked him if he was okay with the arrangement, and Victor agreed.

Later on in the episode, Victor went to meet Nick at his house and they ended up making out with each other inside Nick's sister's playhouse. While talking to Felix about these meet-ups with Nick, Victor felt a kind of irritation and realized that he had developed a very bad rash. Felix advised him to go to a free clinic and the two friends decided to go together.

Upon seeing the doctor, Victor had a thorough check-up and found out that he had developed a rash from poison ivy. He felt relieved. However, the next time Nick texted him for a meet-up session, Victor decided to turn him down as he realized that he wanted more than just a casual relationship.

It seems that Nick and Victor are a closed chapter for now.

Did Armando and Isabel find out about Pilar's romantic relationship with Felix?

In Episode 4 of Love, Victor Season 3, Armando overheard a romantic conversation between Pilar and Felix, which raised doubts about the two in his mind. He discussed the matter with isabel, and they came to the conclusion that Pilar and Felix were romantically involved.

Pilar admitted to the same when they confronted her, which made Armando furious. However, Isabel successfully helped Armando come around to Pilar and Felix's relationship.

Towards the very end of Episode 4, Isabel found a packet of birth control pills in Pilar's room. The episode thus finished on a cliffhanger, and viewers cannot wait to find out what happens next.

Don't forget to catch Episode 4 of Love, Victor Season 3, which is currently streaming exclusively on Hulu.

