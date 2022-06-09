How did Harley Quinn's romance with Poison Ivy start? Origin of Harlivy in comics explored ahead of 'The Hunt'

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are among the queer power couples in DCEU. In DC Pride 2022, the queer couple gets a storyline in which they can be seen fighting the Dark Crisis. The new story of Harley and Ivy takes us to a world where we will see the two fighting the Dark forces.

💭 @safeharIvy harlivy in dc pride 2022 harlivy in dc pride 2022 https://t.co/D1q46QooPz

The Dark Forces try to break the two love birds emotionally by making the two meet the other one's corrupted reflection. However, their true love protected them by being their shield. But before getting your hands on The Hunt, don't you want to know how the beloved queer couple met or when the pair started dating? If yes, then be with us and read the entire post.

Harley and Ivy are the most beloved queer couple in the comic book (Image via DC)

Exploring the beginning of Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn's love story

In 1993, Harley and Ivy met on the forty-seventh episode of Batman: The Animated Series. The episode was titled Harley and Ivy, and it sees the former being in a toxic relationship with the Joker.

After being thrown out of the car by the Joker, the heartbroken Harley decided to steal a diamond from the Gotham Museum to show her potential to Joker. At the museum, she crossed paths with Poison Ivy, who was there to steal some plant toxins. The two had to team up to escape, after which they realized that they could be the best partners in crime. Since their first meeting, they have committed several heists together.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First look at ‘HARLEY QUINN’ Season 3.



The series releases in late Summer on HBO Max. First look at ‘HARLEY QUINN’ Season 3.The series releases in late Summer on HBO Max. https://t.co/7ujFncxiNF

However, their love affair took a lot of time to bloom in the DC comics as Harley Quinn was not ready to leave the Joker, no matter how abusive the relationship was.

Poison Ivy tried to convince her that their relationship wasn't worth it, but she wasn't ready to listen to anything against her boyfriend. Harley and Ivy's relationship was explored further in Harley Quinn #1, but the duo wasn't shown as being romantically involved up until 2013.

The pair were seen in an open relationship in an adult animated show titled Harley Quinn. However, the show also took us through the phase where Poison Ivy was going to get married to Batman's villain Kite Man. Ivy thought that she was in love with him, but she soon learned about her feelings for Harley and stepped back from the marriage. Since then, Ivy and Harley's relationship has made its way to the hearts of their fans, and everyone loves seeing the couple together in TV, comics, and other media.

Patrick Schumacker @PMSchumacker 🏳️‍ #DCPride 2022 is out this week! Thanks to @msdanifernandez for my copy! She’s written a killer Harlivy story inside with incredible art by @zoethorogood . It’s one of many fantastic stories for #PrideMonth and beyond. Go get yourself a copy at your LCS.🏳️‍ #DCPride 2022 is out this week! Thanks to @msdanifernandez for my copy! She’s written a killer Harlivy story inside with incredible art by @zoethorogood. It’s one of many fantastic stories for #PrideMonth and beyond. Go get yourself a copy at your LCS. ❤️ 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/37LGkoo0DZ

DC Pride 2022 is an all-new anthology featuring some of DC's most iconic queer characters as told by a broad cast of LGBTQIA + talent both new and well-known to DC fans worldwide. Stephanie Phillips, Alyssa Wong, Devin Grayson, Tini Howard, Travis G. Moore, Nick Robles, Meghan Hetrick, and Kevin Conroy have written and drawn a dozen distinct storylines starring characters including Batwoman, Tim Drake, Jackson Hyde, Jon Kent, Nubia, Jo Mullein, etc for DC Pride 2022.

The Hunt by Dani Fernandez, Zoe Thorogood, and Jeremy Lawson appears in DC Pride 2022 #1, which will be available in print and digital formats on Tuesday, June 7.

