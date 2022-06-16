Love, Victor Season 3 Episode 1: Who did Victor choose, Benji or Rahim?

Love, Victor, the feel-good coming-of-age comedy drama series, has finally returned with its third season on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, exclusively on Hulu.

Since the arrival of Season 3, the show has already managed to impress viewers with its compelling storyline and gripping performances from the lead cast members. The official synopsis for Love, Victor Season 3, reads:

"This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery -- not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures."

It is safe to say that fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for Season 3 since Season 2 ended with a cliffhanger. Towards the end of Season 2, the audience witnessed Victor deciding who he wanted to be with. He was seen standing outside someone's house, waiting for them to open the door. It was either Benji or Rahim's house, but the Season 2 finale did not offer confirmation.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at Episode 1 of Season 3 and find out what happened.

Recap of of Love, Victor Season 3 Epsiode 1, It's You

Was it Benji or Rahim?

Season 3 of Love, Victor began right from where Season 2 left off, with Victor standing in front of a closed door. He finally made a choice between Benji and Rahim, and it turns out that he chose Benji as his one true love.

In Episode 1, Victor told Benji that it was always him, and then they went to their school, Creekwood, in Benji's father's car. The two remembered and cherished their happy moments together on the school bench where they shared their first kiss. Everything seemed alright again between the young couple.

Later on, while driving home from school, their car was stopped at a check post. Benji revealed to Victor that he had been drinking before the latter showed up to his house, so Victor quickly changed seats with Benji to keep him from getting caught.

Upon returning to their house, Victor lied to Benji's father to cover the truth about his drinking. However, Benji wanted to tell the truth to his father, so he asked Victor to return home.

What happened when Mia met her mother?

Episode 1 of Love, Victor Season 3 also showed Mia and Andrew going to meet Mia's mother. When they found her, she embraced her daughter and started talking about how much she missed her. They were seen sharing an emotional mother-daughter moment.

Mia expressed her feelings about her father moving to a different place, and her having to leave behind Creekwood and her life there. Her mother then told her that she knew how much she had missed out on Mia's life and she wanted to make up for it. Mia's mother expressed her wish to create a real bond with her.

Mia felt relieved upon hearing her mother's declaration, and she asked her mother to move to Creekwood so that they could be together. She also wouldn't have to leave her life and her friends behind. However, her mother hesitated and explained that she was supposed to go to Prague for work.

Mia regretted her decision immediately because her mother managed to disappoin her yet again. She was heartbroken and left the place upset, with Andrew by her side.

Other highlights of Love, Victor Episode 1 included Lake and Lucy developing feelings for each other before finally sharing a kiss when Lucy returned to Lake's house to give back her clothes, and Felix and Pilar getting into a romantic relationship.

At the very end of Episode 1, the audience can see Benji telling Victor that he is going to rehab and doesn't know what will happen when he comes back from there.

