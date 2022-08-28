What time will Mike episode 3 air on Hulu? Release date and more about Trevante Rhodes' show

Hulu's limited series Mike premiered the first two episodes on August 25. The third episode of the miniseries, which chronicles the life of famed boxer Mike Tyson, will premiere on Thursday, September 1 at 3 am ET.

Created by Steven Rogers, the series features actors Trevante Rhodes and Russell Hornsby in the shoes of Mike Tyson and American boxing promoter Don King.

Additional cast members include:

Harvey Keitel as Cus D'Amato

Laura Harrier as Robin Givens

Grace Zabriskie as Camille D'Amato

Oluniké Adeliyi as Lorna Mae, Tyson's mother

TJ Atoms as Barkim

Li Eubanks as Desiree Washington

What to expect from Mike Episode 3

Episode 3 of Mike, titled Lover, focuses on the boxer's tryst with love. As the name suggests, the episode will explore the professional boxer's romantic interest in Robin Givens. The synopsis for the episode reads:

“Mike falls hard for Robin Givens and asks "How can someone who hates himself love anyone else?"”

The series follows Tyson's, and is spread across eight episodes. The first two episodes, directed by Craig Gillespie, premiered on August 25. Gillespie has also directed episode 3.

Titled Thief, the first episode's synopsis on IMDb reads:

"From the perspective of his one-man-show, Mike Tyson asks the question, 'Who am I?' as he reflects on his childhood in Brownsville, New York, where he already has 37 arrests on his record by the time he is just 13."

While the second episode, titled Monster, followed his training at the hands of Cus D'Amato.

The controversy around Trevante Rhodes' series

grace @doraspenlows hulu making that show about mike tyson explicitly against robin givens wishes that their marriage/her abuse be portrayed in fictional media after making that show about pamela anderson explicitly against her wishes… i am sensing a pattern and it’s a bad one hulu making that show about mike tyson explicitly against robin givens wishes that their marriage/her abuse be portrayed in fictional media after making that show about pamela anderson explicitly against her wishes… i am sensing a pattern and it’s a bad one

On the review aggregator platform Rotten Tomatoes, the miniseries has scored 46% from the feedback of 25 critics, while the audience/users have rated the miniseries 40%. Some users have cited Hulu's non-payment to Tyson despite making a biography-like series on him.

The users' wrath could be the outcome of an Instagram post that Tyson wrote earlier this month. On August 6, the boxing champion called out Hulu for stealing his life story. He wrote,

"Don't let Hulu fool you. I don't support their story about my life. It's not 1822. It's 2022. They stole my life story and didn't pay me. To Hulu executives, I am just a N****r they can sell on the auction block."

The legendary boxer called out the streaming service and wrote,

“Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me.”

While some users on Rotten Tomatoes appreciated the show and Rhodes' performance, few openly boycotted it.

Tyson took to social media to highlight a publication's review of the two episodes that were released. It drew a parallel between the show's content and Spike Lee's 2013 television film Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth.

The publication went ahead and called Hulu's series "an unauthorized version of a person's story" and added that the show used "voiceover, scenes from Tyson's one-man show."

Tyson, who has refused to promote Hulu's series, wrote in a response post,

"At least I’m not the only one that thinks it’s weird that Hulu used my Undisputed Truth show as the back drop for their Unauthorized Truth series about my life."

The boxer previously claimed that Hulu made attempts to pay Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, to "promote their slave master takeover" of his story. Sharing a picture with Dana White, Tyson wrote,

“Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me.”

Viewers can catch episode 3 of Mike on Hulu, on September 1.

