Mike Episode 3 preview: What to expect from the next chapter of Mike Tyson's life?

Hulu's latest limited series, Mike, premiered with two episodes on Thursday, August 25, 2022, chronicling the rise of the larger-than-life Mike Tyson. The Steven Rogers series wasn't exactly the knockout punch that the network was hoping for, but it had enough material to serve its purpose, albeit in an underwhelming way.

The first two episodes concluded Tyson's rise to global fame, with an introduction to Cus D'Amato (Harvey Keitel) and the world of heavyweight boxing. The second episode also showed Tyson becoming the youngest boxer to become a heavyweight champion. In an almost biased manner, the series highlighted the positive aspects of the controversial figure.

Mike will have a total of eight episodes, with fresh episodes airing every Wednesday.

The third episode will introduce Tyson's first wife, Robin Givens. Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Mike.

Mike episode 3: Will the next episode deal with Mike Tyson's marriage?

Though no official teaser for Tyson's biopic's third episode has been released, the synopsis, as released by Hulu, hints at an episode that will focus primarily on Robin Givens (played by Laura Harrier). The brief synopsis for the episode reads:

"Tyson falls hard for Robin Givens and asks "How can someone who hates himself love anyone else?"

Tyson's struggles with himself, his anger, and his penchant for crime have already been depicted in the first two episodes. D'Amato became a killing machine in the ring after successfully channelling his rage and passion into boxing. However, by the end of the second episode, Tyson had lost the man he looked up to as a father figure. He is practically alone now that his mother has died.

This is the perfect time to introduce Robin Givens to his life. In addition, the show is presented in chronological order. The third episode will most likely take place in his twenties, after the first episode depicted his childhood and the second mostly dealt with his adolescence. The following episode will also look at Tyson's rise to global fame.

Tyson married Robin Givens at the age of 22. They began dating when he was 21. This means that the next episode will feature an older Tyson. Those who know the couple are already aware that this will not end well. Given how quickly the series moves, their brief but contentious marriage could be included in the next episode.

Though it is unlikely that the series will change its format in the future, we can hope that it will improve in the coming episodes.

When will the upcoming episode of Mike premiere on Hulu?

The upcoming episode of the new Hulu show will premiere on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 3.00 AM EST. The show is currently only available in the United States, but it will soon be available in other parts of the world.

The first two episodes of the show are now streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.

