Who is Harvey Keitel? Meet the actor who plays Mike Tyson's coach Cus D'Amato in Hulu series Mike

Hulu is set to premiere the anticipated biopic of the legendary Mike Tyson, titled Mike, starring Harvey Keitel, on August 25, 2022. The eight-episode mini-series will trace the life of the legendary boxer, Tyson, both inside and outside the ring.

From the desk of creator and screenwriter Steven Rogers, the show also features a host of interesting cast members. They include Trevante Rhodes from Moonlight, Laura Harrier from Hollywood and Harvey Keitel, the star of the New Hollywood Movement and a Martin Scorcese favorite.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya and showrunner Karin Gist, Executive Producer of Our Kind of People, MIKE explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson.

It continues:

The 8-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life - from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story."

One of the most interesting characters and cast members in this show is Harvey Keitel, who plays the role of Cus D’Amato, Mike’s boxing manager and trainer. Read on for more details about the legendary actor.

Who is Harvey Keitel and what is he famous for?

A brilliant yet underrated actor, Harvey Keitel rose to prominence with his portrayal of morally ambiguous and "tough guy" characters. He starred in six Martin Scorsese films during the peak era of the New Hollywood Movement.

Born on May 13, 1939, in Brooklyn, New York City, Keitel studied under both Stella Adler and Lee Strasberg, and even at HB Studio. While working on Broadway productions, he landed a role in Martin Scorcese's Who's That Knocking at My Door (1967). This was also the start of the director's brilliant career, in a way defining the Hollywood industry's future.

Before his career in acting, Harvey enlisted in the Marines. After his discharge, he worked as a court stenographer for 10 to 12 years. Following a successful stint in Scorcese's debut feature, he retured to portray the lead character in Scorcese's Mean Streets (1973).

He also appeared in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (1974) and Taxi Driver (1976). The latter still considered one of the greatest films of all time.

He has worked on some of the biggest films of all time. His work credits include The Duellists (1977), Thelma & Louise (1991), Reservoir Dogs (1992), Pulp Fiction (1994), and From Dusk Till Dawn (1996), among others.

What role will Harvey Keitel play in Hulu's Mike?

On Hulu's Mike, Keitel will play the role of Cus D'Amato, Mike Tyson's coach and manager. D'Amato is widely credited with the soaring success of Mike Tyson for a variety of reasons. D'Amato was also instrumental in shaping Mike's personality along with his boxing skills.

The series will explore Cus D'Amato's story in detail as well.

Mike will premiere on August 25, 2022, on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.

