Mike cast list: Trevante Rhodes and who else stars in the Hulu series?

Hulu's upcoming series Mike is all set to take a deep and intimate look at the life of the controversial but brilliant boxer, Mike Tyson. Widely regarded as one of the greatest of his generation, Tyson had a whopping 50 wins in a total of 58 fights, with 44 knockouts, a feat that is practically unimaginable to an ordinary boxer.

Despite his fame inside the ring, Tyson had quite the opposite experience on the outside. The upcoming Hulu series will look at that in detail. Coming from creator Steven Rogers, the man behind I, Tonya, this eight-episode series will explore the career, rise, and dark side of the famous boxer.

A recently released trailer by Hulu revealed the major characters and the cinematic setting of the show. With Moonlight's Trevante Rhodes at the helm, the series will feature a set of other prominent actors like Russell Hornsby and Laura Harrier.

Mike will premiere on August 25, 2022. Read on for more details about the cast of the upcoming Hulu show.

Trevante Rhodes as the titular Mike

Trevante Rhodes, the star of Barry Jenkins' award-winning Moonlight, will play the role of the controversial boxer. In the trailer, the actor looks quite comfortable in the role of Tyson, with many shots showing him embodying Tyson's furious and ruthless boxing style with ease.

Born in Lousiana, Trevante Rhodes was a junior athlete who made a considerable name for himself in the sport before switching to acting. He even won gold at Pan American Junior Athletics Championships in 2009.

He is a kinesiology graduate. After graduation, he started working as an actor, appearing in small roles in Ingoma, Open Windows, and Shangri-La Suite, among others. His performance as the adult Chiron in Moonlight led him to worldwide fame in 2016. He has also appeared in Birdbox, Song to Song, and The Predator.

Harvey Keital as Cus D’Amato

Harvey Keitel is perhaps the biggest name on the cast list, having played an important part in the New Hollywood movement that shaped contemporary cinema as we know it. He will play Cus D'Amato, Mike Tyson's manager and coach. D'Amato is credited for the rise of Tyson in the boxing world.

Keitel is one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood, having appeared in six of Martin Scorcese's films. He has also appeared in classics like Pulp Fiction (1994) and The Piano (1993).

Laura Harrier as Robin Givens

BlacKkKlansman's Laura Harrier will star as Mike Tyson's first wife, Robin Givens. She is seen in the trailer in a strikingly elaborate get-up, resembling the American actor and model.

Harrier started out as a model at the age of 17 and went on to model for some big agencies. She shot to prominence with the American soap opera One Life to Live. She followed it up with many successful roles like that of Liz Allan in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Sherri in The Starling.

Other cast members of Mike

Other cast members of the upcoming Hulu series include Russell Hornsby as fight promoter Don King, Li Eubanks, Scott Macdonald, Kale Browne, and BJ Minor.

The series will premiere on August 25, 2022, on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.

