Mike Tyson repeatedly punches passenger on flight in viral video, leaves him bloodied 

On Wednesday, April 20, TMZ reported that Mike Tyson punched a fellow passenger on a flight and left him with a bloodied face. The 55-year-old resorted to physical aggression over an “overly excited” fan who repeatedly kept talking “in his ear” despite the boxing mogul asking him to “chill.”

The incident reportedly took place on a flight that was set to take off for Florida from San Francisco International Airport at 10.30 pm.

Speaking about the incident, witnesses said that Mike Tyson was initially “cool” with all the passengers traveling on board with him, including the person who sat behind him and his friend. Unsurprisingly, fans requested for pictures and “The Baddest Man on the Planet” took a selfie with each of his followers and remained “patient” initially with the man sitting in the row behind him.

However, the fellow traveler went on to annoy the 55-year-old professional boxer which led to him throwing a series of punches in his face. This left the victim with a bloodied forehead. The victim has since then received medical attention and law enforcement has been involved.

TMZ has since released a video of the attack. Witnesses reported that Tyson left the aircraft seconds after he landed a flurry of blows on the man.

Has Mike Tyson ever been aggressive outside the boxing ring?

The professional boxer is one of the most successful fighters of all time. Tyson, aka Iron Mike, had a successful boxing career ever since 1985. Fans saw him win 50 out of 58 fights, out of which he only lost six.

However, he is no stranger to getting into trouble outside of his career. Most notably, he served almost three years in prison from 1992 to 1995 after being accused of rape. He also strangely bit Evander Holyfield’s ear off during a 1997 fight, which led to Tyson’s disqualification.

The boxer went on to finally hang his gloves in 2005. However, he returned to fight in 2020 for an exhibition event against Roy Jones Jr.. The eight-round fight ended with a split draw between the two.

During his time spent away from boxing, Tyson ventured into Hollywood. He was part of the first Hangover film and has since turned to public speaking.

Mike Tyson is currently in the cannabis business. He has been legally selling weed since 2016 through his brand Tyson Holistic label. Sources claim that he makes £500,000 per month through the same.

