Mike Tyson tells Joe Rogan the consequences of being tagged the "baddest man on the planet" at 20 

Mike Tyson recently revealed how it felt to be regarded as the "baddest man on the planet" at the age of 20.

Former Undisputed Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson recently appeared on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. During it, he discussed a variety of topics, including his boxing career and being called out by Jake Paul.

At one point during the conversation, Tyson and host Joe Rogan discussed 'Iron Mike's career as a 20-year-old. Rogan asked Tyson how he felt about being dubbed the "baddest man on the planet" at such a young age.

Tyson responded by describing how difficult it was for him to balance his other responsibilities with boxing. Speaking about the consequences of such great accomplishments, he stated:

"It was in no balance. It was strict fighting. No, grudges. Strict... It's too much... but that was bad, 'Oh God, f*ck. I can't make that happen again. I got spun. Do better tomorrow...' That was bad. 'Okay, I gotta move my head. I got a hit today, I got a black eye.' [inaudible] would be mad at me. If you see me through, if he sees me get hit. It was just everything was on being perfect."

Check out the entire podcast featuring Mike Tyson below:

Mike Tyson talks about getting challenged by Jake Paul

During the same episode of JRE, the former Heavyweight Champion also discussed being challenged by Jake Paul.

While giving his take on getting called out by a young boxer like Paul, 'Iron Mike' insisted that he does not get irritated by such actions anymore.

"No, it doesn't [both me], I don't think. I think it is awesome... I think it's cool."

However, host Rogan didn't seem convinced by Tyson's take. He regards it as "insulting" to challenge someone like Tyson, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

In contrast, the former professional boxer stated that it would be incorrect to take himself too seriously.

"You can't take yourself too seriously. I mean, the world will turn on you if you take yourself too seriously. Who the hell am I to take myself too seriously? Made all this money, got this reputation and now I'm looking at people screw facing them down... I have a great life... how can I be mad at somebody? Think about it. When my ego is not involved, who can I really be and at somebody?"

Catch Mike Tyson's comments below:

