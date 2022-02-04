What are Joe Rogan's viewership numbers?

Joe Rogan's renowned podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, reportedly reaches an average of 11 million people per episode.

Rogan has emerged as one of the most influential figures in the media. According to Nielsen's 2021 Q3 Media Ratings, his podcast has surpassed the viewership statistics of the likes of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox News and CNN.

Spotify stated in May 2020 that JRE would become a Spotify exclusive starting in September 2020, causing a stir in the podcast community.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the exclusive agreement was worth more than $100 million, making it one of the industry's greatest single podcast deals ever.

Joe Rogan facing backlash for allegedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19

Joe Rogan recently faced widespread criticism for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Spotify, the platform that hosts JRE, recently received an open letter from healthcare professionals and doctors in the United States, urging the streaming service to make "a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation."

In response, Spotify opted to add content advisories for all podcasts on the platform that mention COVID-19. Rogan recently broke his silence on the matter, apologizing to Spotify and explaining himself in a recently shared video on Instagram.

He said he is solely focused on finding out the truth and that's why prefers talking to various people with differing opinions on the same subject.

"I want to thank Spotify for being so supportive during this time and I’m very sorry that this is happening to them and that they’re taking so much heat from it... I’m interested in finding out what the truth is, and I’m interested in having interesting conversations with people that have differing opinions. I’m not interested in only talking to people that have one perspective," said Joe Rogan.

