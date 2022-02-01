Why did Joe Rogan apologize to Spotify?

UFC announcer Joe Rogan has apologized to Spotify for the recent controversy surrounding his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. The podcast, which airs on Spotify and features guests from several walks of life, has recently come under fire for allegedly spreading misinformation about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Musicians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, among others, recently boycotted the platform as it continues to host the podcast and have both subsequently removed their music libraries from Spotify. Following the criticism, the platform has announced its decision to add content advisories for all podcasts mentioning COVID-19.

Rogan took to Instagram to apologize to Spotify and clarify his stance regarding the controversy surrounding his podcast. He said:

"I want to thank Spotify for being so supportive during this time and I’m very sorry that this is happening to them and that they’re taking so much heat from it..."

Rogan said he's not trying to spread misinformation and is only interested in "telling the truth." To reach that end, Rogan said he must listen to and discuss differing perspectives regarding an issue and that's what he's been doing all this while.

"Do I get things wrong? Absolutely. I get things wrong, but I try to correct them whenever I get something wrong. I try to correct it because I’m interested in telling the truth. I’m interested in finding out what the truth is, and I’m interested in having interesting conversations with people that have differing opinions. I’m not interested in only talking to people that have one perspective...," Rogan said.

Dana White defends Joe Rogan amid COVID-19 controversy

Doctors and healthcare professionals living in the United States recently wrote an open letter to Spotify, claiming that Rogan is "a menace to public health" and demanding that there be made "a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation" on the platform.

UFC president Dana White recently weighed in on the controversy and defended Joe Rogan. According to White, Rogan always does his research before discussing issues. He also said that people are entitled to freedom of opinion in the United States so Rogan has the right to 'voice his opinion'.

"This is f*****g America, and you can have your own opinion about these things, and you can voice them," White said on the Full Send Podcast.

