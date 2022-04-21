Joe Rogan dissects modern-day 'cancel culture' on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast - "You can get someone fired!"

Joe Rogan recently offered his take on the growing trend of cancel culture in society. He argued that the culture was at its peak with massive real-world implications, often costing people their livelihoods.

While in conversation with Mike Tyson on the latest edition of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the UFC color commentator opened up about how freedom of speech affected people all over the world:

"Well, what it is, is a culture of people being able to express themselves and when people can express themselves, they can change the way other people feel about things. They can get people upset at things. You could say things that you've never been able to say before. You have, like, so many people have the ability to express themselves now, so it's like you can get someone fired. Like if you decide that you're gonna pile onto someone because you don't like what they said or what they did, you can get them fired. That's a new thing in history."

Rogan further offered some insight into how this culture of expressing a negative opinion about someone has changed over the years. He admitted that the evolution of social media had made discussing such matters on a global scale much easier.

Watch Joe Rogan's full interview with Mike Tyson below:

Joe Rogan admits he didn't think the UFC would receive mainstream recognition

Joe Rogan has solidified himself as one of the most integral parts of the commentator's desk, calling fights during some of the biggest events the promotion presents.

In the same interaction with Mike Tyson, Rogan admitted that he never believed that the UFC would achieve such mainstream recognition and acclaim.

"No. Not at all. No. I always thought it would be some weird fringe thing that I liked that. Like, I like some fringe things. I like watching professional pool. I play pool, so I watch. Nobody watches that, right? I watch it. Yeah, I like, so I thought it was like that. One of those fringe things."

Joe Rogan is currently a part of a trio of commentators. He is often seen working alongside Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik. The trio have offered fans some extremely accurate insight into the fights while watching the action unfold live.

Sky Sports @SkySports



Check out the best reactions from Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier during UFC 261! “OH MY GOODNESS!” 🤯Check out the best reactions from Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier during UFC 261! “OH MY GOODNESS!” 🤯Check out the best reactions from Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier during UFC 261! ⬇ https://t.co/SOIi2BaNfi

Edited by David Andrew