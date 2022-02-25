What did Michael Madsen do? 'Reservoir Dogs' actor arrested in Malibu a month after son's death

Michael Madsen was recently arrested at his Malibu home on February 23. While speaking to the Daily Mail, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that the actor was cuffed at 9 p.m. for trespassing.

The Reservoir Dogs star was seen in loose-fitting jeans, a Harley Davidson denim jacket, and a partially unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt. He was taken away from his house in handcuffs.

Madsen was first taken to West Hills Hospital and then transferred to a police station. He was reportedly given a $500 citation and was released from custody on February 24 at 7 a.m.

Why was Michael Madsen arrested?

In an interview with the media, police said that a local property owner tried to make a citizen’s arrest and called the authorities on Wednesday evening.

The cops reportedly responded to a call for service where they were told that the property owner wanted to press charges against Michael Madsen. The LA County Sheriff’s Department and Michael’s representative did not comment on anything related to the arrest.

The Scary Movie 4 actor’s arrest comes a month after his 26-year-old son, Hudson, passed away by suicide. Authorities have confirmed that the cause of demise was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While speaking to the Los Angeles Times in January 2022, Madsen said:

“I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy – my last text from him was ‘I love you dad’. It’s so tragic and said. I’m just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened.”

Further expressing his grief, the 64-year-old said,

“He has typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family. He was looking towards his future, so it’s mind-blowing. I just can’t grasp what happened.”

According to Hudson Madsen’s social media posts, he was living in Wahiawa, Hawaii with his wife Carlie. Pictures shared by him indicate that he served in the US Army and was posted in Afghanistan for a brief period.

The Arctic Dogs star requested a complete investigation into his son’s death by the military. He believed “that officers and rank and file were shaming” his son for requiring therapy, which prevented him from getting help for mental issues.

