How did Tim Rosaforte die? Cause of death explored as esteemed journalist passes away at 66

On Tuesday, January 11, renowned golf journalist Tim Rosaforte passed away at the age of 66. The veteran journalist died at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Whether Rosaforte met his demise at his residence or a medical facility is currently unknown.

News of his demise was confirmed by NBC's Golf Channel, where Rosaforte worked for 12 years until 2019. Tim was earlier associated with the channel as a Golf industry insider and expert since the 1990s. He formally joined the network in 2007.

Rosaforte is survived by his wife Genevieve and daughters Molly and Genna. The late journalist also has three grandchildren.

Tim Rosaforte's cause of death

The late veteran journalist reportedly passed away from Alzheimer's disease complications. Tim Rosaforte was diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer's in late 2018. Tim retired from his long-lasting career as a Golf journalist three years ago following his diagnosis.

Alzheimer's disease is one of the top ten causes of death in Americans and the fifth leading cause of death in men over 65 years old. The disease affects the nerves in the brain, which leads to a decline in brain functions, loss of memory and many other ailments, ultimately leading to the patient's demise.

As per NBC's Golf Channel, Tim was diagnosed with the early onset of the disease at the age of 64. This implies that his Alzheimer's developed rapidly until his passing this week.

Exploring Tim Rosaforte's legacy

Rosaforte was one of the most well-regarded and accomplished journalists covering golf. The late writer and reporter covered over 125 majors and 17 Ryder Cups throughout his career.

In a career spanning over 42 years, Tim received 40 awards for his reportage. As a journalist, he began his career in 1977, working for the Tampa Daily Times (defunct in 1982). Following his stint with Tampa Times, the Florida-resident worked at the Sun-Sentinel, Sports Illustrated, and Golf Digest (or Golf World).

Last year, Rosaforte's alma mater, the University of Rhode Island, announced a scholarship in his honor. Tim was also the recipient of PGA's Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism and the Memorial Tournament's Golf Journalism Award. The Golf association also awarded him a lifetime membership, which was the first time it was given to a journalist.

Korn Ferry Tour @KornFerryTour



Rest In Peace, Tim Rosaforte. It's not the destination. It's the journey.Rest In Peace, Tim Rosaforte. It's not the destination. It's the journey.Rest In Peace, Tim Rosaforte. ❤️ https://t.co/qqg03PYQbX

Also Read Article Continues below

Several awards, including the annual PGA Tim Rosaforte Distinguished Writers' Award, have been named after the late Golf reporting legend. In 2021, The Honda Classic golf tournament named their media center after Rosaforte, who had covered the tournament for over 30 years.

Edited by Danyal Arabi