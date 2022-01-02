What is Kodak Black's real name? Rapper arrested for trespassing on New Year's Eve

American rapper Kodak Black has committed a crime. On January 1, the rapper was held on charges of trespassing in South Florida, as per authorities.

News outlet the South Florida SunSentinel reported that the rapper was arrested in Pompano Beach, his hometown, on Saturday morning but later posted bond and was let go.

Black's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, confirmed the news of his arrest to media organization TMZ but said it was a sham. Cohen said the rapper's arrest was based on a cease-or-desist letter from a few months ago.

He said that the 24-year-old rapper was visiting his old Greenacres neighbourhood to spend time with his friends and to pay off the credit card bills of five families residing in the area.

After some time, the police showed up and held him, stating that he was violating a letter issued by the local Housing Authority.

In September 2021, Kodak Black was issued a trespassing letter for allegedly distributing air conditioners to families living in need living in Greenacres.

What is Kodak Black's real name?

Kodak Black's birth name is Dieuson Octave. However, he changed his name while serving his prison sentence in 2018.

The announcement was made via his lawyer Bradford Cohen's Twitter handle, stating that the rapper has been legally granted to change the name to Bill Kapri.

Black has cited himself as Bill in many of his tracks, especially his 2016 song Gave It All I Got.

In January 2018, he was held behind bars in the Broward Main Jail, Fort Lauderdale, for allegedly violating his probation and house arrest terms.

He was also arrested by the Florida Department of Children and Families for an alleged Instagram video that showed an infant surrounded by people smoking marijuana and recklessly handling a handgun.

Bradford Cohen @bradfordcohen Name change is granted for @KodakBlack1k new name Bill K. Kapri...new start. DCF case surrounding the alleged video has also been dismissed Name change is granted for @KodakBlack1k new name Bill K. Kapri...new start. DCF case surrounding the alleged video has also been dismissed

A se*ual assault allegation has also been made against Kodak Black in South Carolina. Although little is known of that case, the top prosecutor in Florence, S.C., where the incident occurred, said in October 2017 that prosecutors are still planning to go to trial. A conviction could result in Black serving a maximum of 30 years in prison.

In 2020, ex-President Donald Trump reduced the rapper's three-year prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store. As a result, Black only served his half-sentence.

Also Read Article Continues below

Up until now, Kodak Black has sold over 30 million singles. Some of his multiplatinum and platinum-certified singles include No Flockin, Roll in Peace and Zeze.

To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar