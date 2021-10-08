Kodak Black deletes Instagram: Fans concerned after rapper's suicidal tweets go viral 

Rapper Kodak Black deleted his Instagram and deactivated his Twitter after sharing a string of tweets he considered self-harm. This left several fans extremely concerned about the mental health of the 24-year old rapper.

On October 8, Kodak Black tweeted:

“So Lonely Depressed Sad and F***ed Up… Nobody Love Me Nobody Cares… I’m Everywhere @ Once… Friends Playin In My Head… Girls Playin Wit [sic] My Heart, Wish I Can Go Back To The Start I’ll Never Be Famous.”

He shared a second tweet just five minutes later, which read,

“Sitting In My Room Crying Feel Like Killing Myself.”

The suicidal tweets (Image via Kodak Black/ Twitter)

Kodak Black fans react to disconcerting tweets

Fans speculate that Black's current state is the outcome of being in prison. The rapper was previously incarcerated for 46-months. He was charged with possession of firearms and r*pe. After his tweets, fans seemed to be concerned about his well-being. Many tried organizing for help, with a focus on checking up on the rapper.

TheShadeRoom @TheShadeRoom #Roommates , let's send Kodak Black some love as it seems he's going through a difficult time 🙏🏽 #Roommates, let's send Kodak Black some love as it seems he's going through a difficult time 🙏🏽 https://t.co/QpEI6kkK6r

Hip Hop Ties @HipHopTiesMedia Pray for Kodak Black. He just sent out these tweets talking about k***ing himself.🙏🏽 Pray for Kodak Black. He just sent out these tweets talking about k***ing himself.🙏🏽 https://t.co/N8W5SySFdL

Why was Kodak Black in jail?

Kodak Black was born Dieuson Octave (aka Bill Kahan Blanco) in Florida on June 11, 1997.

Black had a history of run-ins with the law, which started in 2015. At 18, he was arrested for assault, robbery, kidnapping, and possession of marijuana, amongst other charges. He was later bailed out. However, after just two months, the rapper was arrested again for possession of marijuana.

In 2019, he was sentenced to around three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to firearms charges. Kodak Black admitted falsifying information to acquire four guns in Miami.

However, in January 2021, the rapper’s friend Lamar Jackson tweeted at then US President Donald Trump and asked him to pardon the rapper.

Later, Trump pardoned Kodak Black and others who were convicted of federal weapons charges. On April 24, he was again in court due to a r*pe charge from 2016, for which he faced up to 30 years in prison.

The rapper accepted a plea deal that reduced his punishment to 10 years suspended sentence and 18 months probation.

A history of mental health issues

The rapper made his struggles with mental health clear in January 2021, when he shared a series of tweets. One of the tweets (made on January 11) read,

“Lonely. Sad. Depressed. Pray For Sanity. Lord Restore My Heart. Take What’s Broken And Make (Me) Whole Again.”

Moreover, Black’s team spoke to The Jasmine Brand in February and voiced concern for his mental health, given that he had spent 46 months in prison.

