What time will Trevante Rhodes-starrer Mike air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more about the series

Mike is a brand new, highly anticipated and intriguing limited series, chronicling the epic life of Mike Tyson, that is all set to make its debut on the popular streaming platform Hulu this Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 12:01 am EST. Steven Rogers has acted as the creator and screenwriter of the Hulu limited series, while Karin Gist has served as its showrunner. Trevante Rhodes, the critically acclaimed actor of Moonlight fame, will be seen playing the lead role of Tyson in the limited series.

Since Hulu released the news of the upcoming miniseries Mike, the audience has been eager with anticipation and excitement to witness how the show, depicting the life of the iconic Mike Tyson, will unfold.

Let us dive in and find out all about Hulu's Mike ahead of its arrival on the streaming platform on Thursday.

All about the upcoming limited series Mike: What to expect, trailer, and cast

The much-awaited and highly arresting limited series will be released on the popular streaming service platform Hulu on Thursday, August 25. The airtime of the miniseries is 12:01 am EST. The limited series will have eight episodes in total.

The official synopsis for the upcoming series, released by Hulu, reads:

"Who is Mike Tyson?...From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya and showrunner Karin Gist (Our Kind of People) comes MIKE. The limited series tells the story of the dynamic and controversial life of boxing icon Mike Tyson, starring Trevante Rhodes!"

Reportedly, the highly cherished boxer, best known as “The Baddest Man on the Planet” has achieved a total of forty-four career knockouts along with fifty wins in fifty-eight fights collectively. It is safe to say that fans have been eagerly waiting to see how the life of the legendary boxer will be depicted in this brand new Hulu limited series.

The streaming platform of several top-rated series and movies, Hulu, dropped the official trailer for Mike on July 20, 2022. Take a closer look at the trailer here:

The official trailer provides the audience with glimpses of what is about to come. The highly gripping miniseries is all set to delve deep into the iconic boxer’s career and life, exploring several crucial moments that have played a huge role in making him quite infamous outside the boxing ring.

Without a shred of doubt, by the looks of the official trailer for the Hulu miniseries, it is quite evident that the limited series is bound to take the audience on a thrilling and quite gripping rollercoaster ride.

Besides Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson, the promising cast list for the miniseries comprises Scott MacDonald as Tyson's Trainer, Harvey Keitel as Cus D'Amato, Kale Browne as Bill Cayton, Nathalie J. Alarcon as Police officer, Russell Hornsby as Don King, B.J. Minor as Teen Mike and Erica Rowell Green as Donald Trump's Lady.

Other actors on the cast list include Li Eubanks as Desiree Washington, Kenneth Trujillo as Cut Man, Ethan Dubin as Teddy Atlas, Jackie Sanders as Barbara Walters, Adams Bellouis as Lawyer, Greg Kaston as Rev. Jesse Jackson, Lawrence J. Hughes as Crocodile and a few others.

Don't forget to watch Mike, which is all set to make its debut on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 12:01 am EST, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Hulu.

