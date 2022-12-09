7 best action comedy movies of 2022

Comedy films are the best treatment for most of our temporary woes, and 2022 has offered a fair amount of them. While the year has brought many good films across genres such as action, horror, and thrillers, with some major names among them, everybody enjoys a good comedy film every once in a while.

Among a list of highly anticipated films like some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, Netflix's most expensive production and some of this year's well-made comedy thrillers have stolen the limelight time and again. Another genre that helps to blow off some steam is action, where the highly energetic and exciting sequences make one's blood pump.

Hence, what better genre is there than the one that mixes the best of both worlds and brings to the audience a mixture of action and humor, packed in one. As such, this article lists some of 2022's best offerings in action comedy that one should watch if they're in the mood for some laughs alongside some thrilling action sequences.

Bullet Train, Day Shift, and 5 more action comedy films of 2022 that should be on everyone's watchlist

1) The Man from Toronto

The Man from Toronto (Image via Netflix)

The Man from Toronto is an American action comedy by Netflix. The film is directed by Patrick Hughes and stars popular comic actors Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in the lead roles alongside Jasmine Mathews, Kaley Cuoco, Ellen Barkin, Pierson Fodé, and others.

Although the reviews for the movie has been mixed, the Hart and Harrelson duo make up for it with their comic sense and overall performances.

The film follows Teddy Nilson, who has set up a beautiful weekend for his wife's birthday, but everything goes haywire when he is mistaken for the Man from Toronto, a legendary torturer. He is swept into the situation for a moment, but when the FBI raids them, he is forced to continue his act to apprehend the real culprit. However, in the process, he is caught by the real "Man from Toronto" and has to keep up the farce to complete the mission.

2) Bullet Train

Bullet Train (Image via Sony Pictures)

Bullet Train was one of the most anticipated films of 2022 from the house of Sony Pictures. This action comedy movie comes from the mind of John Wick director David Leitch, with the screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, which was based on the 2010 novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka.

The film features some major names from Hollywood among its ensemble cast, including Brad Pitt, Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Koji, and Michael Shannon.

The plot follows Ladybug, a veteran assassin, who returns to his work with a rejuvenated attitude after a brief break. His mission is to retrieve a briefcase from a Kyoto-bound bullet train. However, his seemingly simple mission goes awry when he comes across several other assassins whose jobs also entail getting the briefcase for themselves. Soon enough, a series of action-packed encounters with a signature of comic relief follows this.

3) Day Shift

Day Shift (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's Day Shift is an American supernatural action comedy that sees the directorial debut of J. J. Perry. The film is based on a screenplay by Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten.

The movie stars some prominent names from the industry, including Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Meagon Good, Kaarla Souza, and Snoop Dogg, among others. Although the ensemble cast and hilarious plot had a promising end goal, the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Day Shift follows Bud Jablonski, a blue-collar dad whose real job is that of a vampire hunter. Falling short on money for his daughter's high tuition fees, his debts, and other things, he tries to get some big money by hunting more vampires and pawning off their fangs. Along with his union supervisor, Seth, Bud sets off to complete his quota, which helps him out with his monetary problems, which even puts his own family in danger.

4) Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Image via A24)

Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the most absurd film releases of 2022. The film is primarily an action comedy as it touches upon a plethora of genres such as dark humor, adventure, sci-fi, and fantasy.

Directed by Daniels and produced by the famous Russo brothers, the film stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and James Hong in pivotal roles.

The movie's plot sees Evelyn Quan Wang as the owner of a laundromat who is called for an audit by the IRS. When she reaches there with her family, her life is practically upended. A multiversal version of her husband, Waymond, tells her about the multiverse, its imminent danger, and how she is the only one who can protect the multiverse. Following this, Evelyn goes on a multiversal journey to save her universe and the reality beyond.

5) The Lost City

The Lost City (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The Lost City is an action-adventure comedy film from Paramount Pictures. Directed by the Nee Brothers, the screenplay is based on a story by Seth Gordon. The film stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in the lead roles alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Brad Pitt, and Oscar Nunez.

The film generally received positive reviews from critics for its off-beat comedy and a well-done screenplay.

As per IMDb, the official synopsis of the film states:

"Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan, who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, 'Dash.' While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story..."

It further continues:

"Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever."

6) Violent Night

Violent Night (Image via Universal Pictures)

Violent Night is a recently released dark action comedy offering from Universal Pictures. This action comedy is an amazing watch for the Holiday season, with the action-packed sequences, the well-executed comedy, and the Christmas theme all set. With a snow-clad landscape to go along the storyline, the movie truly emanates the spirit of Christmas.

The film is directed by Tommy Wirkola and is based on a screenplay by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. It stars David Harbour in the lead role alongside John Leguizamo, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Beverly D'Angelo, and Cam Gigandet.

Violent Night follows the Lightstone family as they meet to celebrate Christmas together, but their reunion is marred when a team of armed mercenaries crashes the party to rob them of the $300 million in their personal vault. However, the group's plan goes haywire when the real Santa drops through the chimney, who puts up an astounding fight and saves the Lightstones from their fate.

7) The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Image via Lionsgate)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is an American action comedy film from the house of Lionsgate. Directed by Tom Gormican, the film stars Nicolas Cage in the lead role as a fictionalized version of himself alongside Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Sharon Hogan, Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, Demi Moore, David Gordon Green, and others.

The film was well received, with critics praising the sense of comedy and Cage's performance.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent follows Nicolas Cage as an actor who isn't doing well. However, he soon gets offered to visit an exuberantly rich man's birthday party for $1 million. He travels to Majorca to meet him to find out that the man is a huge fan of his and loves his films. They develop a great bond, but when the CIA approaches Cage with the truth about the man, he works undercover for them.

