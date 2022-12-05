5 best comedy films of 2022

Comedy films are a great way to beat the blues, have precious time with loved ones, or forget about your troubles for 120 or so minutes. Thankfully, after two years of struggling with the pandemic, 2022 has seen some brilliant films in all genres, including comedy. Unlike other genres, however, comedy can be used in so many ways, and this year has shown precisely that.

We've seen some great work throughout the year, especially in the field of comedy films, and we might see more. Although all the movies on this list weren't a commercially successful, they were well-received by the audience, and some even did better after their digital release. Nonetheless, they have all made a mark this year and here are the five best comedy films of 2022.

Top five comedy films of 2022 (so far)

1) The Lost City: Aaron Nee and Adam Nee

Few things are more fun than an adventure comedy film that stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. What's more? It also stars Daniel Radcliffe and an extremely offbeat Brad Pitt in one of his funniest roles so far.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Fictional writer Loretta's reality transforms into a dreadful adventure when she finds herself abducted on a doomed island."

Centered around an author who is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire to recover a lost treasure, The Lost City is easily one of the most fun films of 2022.

2) See How They Run: Tom George

Tom George's perfect blend of mystery and quirky comedy is very reminiscent of Knives Out. With a fitting and fun narration from Adrien Brody, See How They Run is clever, fast, and full of good acting.

The film's synopsis reads:

"In 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When a world-weary inspector and an eager rookie constable take on the case, they find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid world of underground theater, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril."

It also stars Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Ruth Wilson, Reece Shearsmith, Harris Dickinson, and David Oyelowo. The film may not have made a splash at the Box Office, but comedy connoisseurs will keep coming back to this one.

3) The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Tom Gormican

While it is clear that Nicolas Cage is not for everyone, this comedy film surely is. A near-satirical take on an actor's life, this is arguably Cage's best acting role in a long, long time.

As if that wasn't enough, the film also has an eccentric Pedro Pascal to accentuate the drama that occurs when an actor is invited to a wealthy fan's birthday party and somehow ends up working for the CIA.

The synopsis for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent reads:

"Unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, actor Nick Cage accepts a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy fan's birthday party. Things take a wildly unexpected turn when a CIA operative recruits Cage for an unusual mission. Taking on the role of a lifetime, he soon finds himself channeling his most iconic and beloved characters to save himself and his loved ones."

The film is fun and clever and is full of satirical jokes. It also stars Lily Mo Sheen, Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, and Demi Moore.

2) Turning Red: Domee Shi

As is the case every year, the list of best comedy films is always incomplete without a classic Pixar. This year, we have the brilliant coming-of-age story from Domee Shi, following on Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), an awkward, boy band-obsessed 13-year-old with a "condition."

The synopsis for the film says that it is the story of a teen who is torn "between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the changes of adolescence." However, as if all this wasn't enough, the biggest challenge she faces is that whenever she is incredibly excited, the teen transforms into a giant red panda.

Turning Red also stars Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Hyein Park.

1) Emergency- Carey Williams

It is almost impossible to believe how no one is talking about this film. With class commentary, racism, high school drama, and a thrilling atmosphere, this is by far the most relevant comedy film of 2022.

Helmed by Carey Williams, this RJ Cyler film has almost every element of a perfect dark comedy, touching on very serious topics without taking itself too seriously. This is a film everyone should watch.

The synopsis for the film says that after an "epic night of partying," three college students come back home to find an unconscious woman. The students are worried that cops will suspect them of wrongdoing and they try to get the woman to safety as they try hard not to draw any suspicion.

It also stars Donald Elise Watkins, Sabrina Carpenter, Maddie Nichols, and Summer Madison.

Let us know about your favorite comedy film from 2022 in the comment section below.

