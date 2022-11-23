Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter’s height difference explored as AMAs moment goes viral

After the massive success of Mightnight, Taylor Swift won every award she was nominated for at the AMAs. While this has created an uproar in the singer's fandom, and quite rightly so, another moment with Sabrina Carpenter has become a hot topic for discussion among fans.

As Sabrina presented Taylor with the AMA for the category “Favorite Music Video,” the two hugged, and the world witnessed an adorable on-stage moment between them.

Not only that, but Taylor also gave Sabrina a pat on the head before taking over the mic to give her speech. Social media users have described this moment as one of the cutest moments of the AMAs this year.

At the same time, their cute squeeze led many others to wonder about the height difference between the two.

With Swift being 5ft 10in, and Sabrina being 5ft, there is an exact 10-inch difference between the two, and this huge difference in their heights was evident during their tight tug.

There is no denying that Taylor Swift is loved for everything she does. This time, however, as she went on stage to grab her award, Taylor hugged Sabrina, who is best known for her hit song Can't Blame a Girl for Trying. This interaction between the two was enough to send fans into a frenzy as they went gaga over the pop duo.

A netizen took to social media and tweeted:

“I'll never get over the Taylor Swift Sabrina Carpenter hug and I will bring it up as frequently as possible and I will be expecting a collab.”

Check out how others reacted to their on-stage interaction:

shulk ✧ ˚ · . @shuulkish I'll never get over the Taylor Swift Sabrina Carpenter hug and I will bring it up as frequently as possible and I will be expecting a collab I'll never get over the Taylor Swift Sabrina Carpenter hug and I will bring it up as frequently as possible and I will be expecting a collab

Jenny 💙 @jennykchan I wish I were in Sabrina Carpenter’s shoes just so I could feel what it would feel like to hug Taylor Swift, sit next to her, and just be in her presence I wish I were in Sabrina Carpenter’s shoes just so I could feel what it would feel like to hug Taylor Swift, sit next to her, and just be in her presence

Erika Penner @erikasthoughtz If Taylor Swift has Sabrina Carpenter open for her during the European leg of the eras tour… I would potentially fly to London. If Taylor Swift has Sabrina Carpenter open for her during the European leg of the eras tour… I would potentially fly to London.

Princess @dprincesskim i stg if sabrina carpenter is an opener for taylor swift’s concert, i’ll have to be there i stg if sabrina carpenter is an opener for taylor swift’s concert, i’ll have to be there

asa @NOTIME4ASA sabrina carpenter being the opener for taylor swifts show at paris where they do a mashup of paris and paris sabrina carpenter being the opener for taylor swifts show at paris where they do a mashup of paris and paris https://t.co/ORMDuYYYJZ

Jess🍍👑 @lellowturtle People are laughing about the height difference between Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, when I stand next to my supervisor I feel like a toddler because he's over a foot taller than People are laughing about the height difference between Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, when I stand next to my supervisor I feel like a toddler because he's over a foot taller than

mels @folkloreszn hi im new just in love w sabrina carpenter and taylor swift lol hi im new just in love w sabrina carpenter and taylor swift lol

A few social media users have also gone to the extent of naming the duo “Taybrina.”

Videos from the award function also show how the duo, Taylor and Sabrina Carpenter, have been seen sitting next to each other. Taylor also hugged her once again when she was announced as the winner of “Artist Of The Year” at the AMAs.

Carpenters Society💌. @worldcarpenters



Taylor Swift hugs Sabrina Carpenter again after being named the winner of ‘Artist of The Year’ at the #AMAs Taylor Swift hugs Sabrina Carpenter again after being named the winner of ‘Artist of The Year’ at the #AMAs ! https://t.co/aU3YkmsGR5

Taylor Swift has bagged more than 40 AMAs till date

Taylor Swift, who is considered one of the most popular musicians of her time, brought home six American Music Awards on Sunday, November 20, 2022. With this, the artist now has more than 40 AMAs to her name. Moreover, she was also applauded for her speech while accepting the award for the “Artist of the Year,” as the singer said:

“In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that, and I really feel like that’s down to the fact you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make. You encouraged me”

The Look What You Made Me Do singer has bagged the AMAs in “Best Pop/ Rock Album,” “Female Artist Pop/Rock,” “Best Album Country,” and “Female Artist- Country” categories.

