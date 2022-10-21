“Resigned to fully get in her feels”: Taylor Swift Liz Truss memes take the internet by storm amid latter’s departure

With Liz Truss resigning just 44 days after becoming the UK prime minister, she is now the shortest-serving PM in the history of the United Kingdom. She is resigning from her post for several reasons, one being how she could not deliver the mandate on which she was primarily elected.

However, the soon-to-be former prime minister has never shied away from expressing her love for Taylor Swift and her songs. Hence, the media house Channel 4 News played Truss off with Swift’s Blank Space, which Liz claims to be her favorite song.

During the broadcast, the news presenter for Channel 4 News said:

“Miss Truss says that her favorite song was Blank Space by Taylor Swift. We’ll leave you with that and some images of her. Goodnight.”

Pop Base @PopBase UK’s Channel 4 News airs a montage of Liz Truss to Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ after she resigned as Prime Minister.



UK’s Channel 4 News airs a montage of Liz Truss to Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ after she resigned as Prime Minister. https://t.co/T7KeZX2IyQ

After this, the montage of the song and Liz’s images together played on the news channel. However, the netizens had a rather hilarious reaction to this, as one of them tweeted:

“so we all agree that liz truss resigned to fully get in her feels with taylor swift on midnights eh”

shit you should care about @SYSCAbout so we all agree that liz truss resigned to fully get in her feels with taylor swift on midnights eh so we all agree that liz truss resigned to fully get in her feels with taylor swift on midnights eh

Netizens share hilarious reactions after British media house plays Blank Space over a Liz Truss’s montage

Liz Truss recently resigned from her position as UK's prime minister and received a cheeky tribute from the British media house Channel 4 news, who claimed that she has always been a “Swiftie.” Looking at the tribute, netizens could not control themselves and took to various social media platforms to share their hilarious reactions. Many on the internet are impressed by the creativity of the channel's producers who thought about playing the song along with the montage.

Daithí @heyadaithi Whoever in Channel 4 News is responsible for playing Taylor Swifts ‘Blank Space’ over a montage of Liz Truss media footage deserves to have their genius recognised. Never has lyric and film synced so well. #LizTruss Whoever in Channel 4 News is responsible for playing Taylor Swifts ‘Blank Space’ over a montage of Liz Truss media footage deserves to have their genius recognised. Never has lyric and film synced so well. #LizTruss https://t.co/0YDeAT68oL

𝔧𝔬𝔰𝔥𝔲𝔞 🔮 @joshcharles_21 liz getting ready to tweet lyrics from karma liz getting ready to tweet lyrics from karma https://t.co/TJ2eucaQFA

Fatima Syed @fatimabsyed



It's the "you look like my next mistake" that completely destroyed me. Earvin Solitario @earvinsolitario I’d retire right after if I ever produce a masterpiece like this omfggggggg I’d retire right after if I ever produce a masterpiece like this omfggggggg https://t.co/PRNJHbET3u Apparently Liz Truss' favourite song is Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" and this montage of her with the song in the background deserves a Pulitzer.It's the "you look like my next mistake" that completely destroyed me. twitter.com/earvinsolitari… Apparently Liz Truss' favourite song is Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" and this montage of her with the song in the background deserves a Pulitzer.It's the "you look like my next mistake" that completely destroyed me. twitter.com/earvinsolitari…

Meanwhile, many are hilariously stating that Truss resigned so that she can enjoy Taylor Swift's new album with no or minimal distractions.

abi out of context @abireturns we all know the real reason liz truss quit is so she can have tomorrow off to listen to the new taylor swift album we all know the real reason liz truss quit is so she can have tomorrow off to listen to the new taylor swift album https://t.co/buSwPOWH21

𝔧𝔬𝔰𝔥𝔲𝔞 🔮 @joshcharles_21 liz truss is clearly trying to get fired before friday so she can spend the entire day listening to taylor swift’s new album in peace liz truss is clearly trying to get fired before friday so she can spend the entire day listening to taylor swift’s new album in peace

Jack M. from Boca 🇺🇸 Happy Halloween! 🎃 @JackMFromBoca Liz Truss, the first "Swiftie" prime minister, had to resign today so she could fully focus on the release of Taylor Swift's album tomorrow Liz Truss, the first "Swiftie" prime minister, had to resign today so she could fully focus on the release of Taylor Swift's album tomorrow https://t.co/SIuxRbHskS

TM | Midnights 🕛 @TMlovesRED Streets saying Liz Truss resigned as UK Prime Minister because she wants more time to stream Midnights by Taylor Swift. A true Swiftie Streets saying Liz Truss resigned as UK Prime Minister because she wants more time to stream Midnights by Taylor Swift. A true Swiftie https://t.co/65zAkKwsMQ

g @georginaksx liz truss resigned so she could spend tomorrow listening to the new taylor swift album liz truss resigned so she could spend tomorrow listening to the new taylor swift album

Harrison Brocklehurst @harrisonjbrock Liz Truss quit now so she can spend tomorrow streaming Midnights by Taylor Swift without distraction Liz Truss quit now so she can spend tomorrow streaming Midnights by Taylor Swift without distraction https://t.co/z1uqSDwaZV

Liz Truss and her obsession with Taylor Swift

The soon-to-be ex-prime minister has often confessed to being a true “swiftie” as she claims that she loves her songs. With Blank Space being her top favorite, Truss has quoted lines from Taylor Swift’s songs during her interviews and even parliamentary sessions.

During International Women’s Day in March 2020, Truss managed to quote some lyrics from her song The Man. This was during a debate when she spoke about the obstacles and said:

“In the words of the brilliant Taylor Swift in her new song, women aren't left 'running as fast as they can, wondering if they'd get there quicker if they were a man.’”

At the same time, she is often seen quoting some or the other Taylor Swift lyrics in her Instagram captions. Furthermore, she has also posted an image of hers with Swift and captioned it as:

“Look what you made me do, Taylor....”

Suffice to say, Liz Truss is a big Taylor Swift fan. And the news channel senses her admiration for the singer pretty well, which is why they played the song Blank Space in the montage of the prime minister’s pictures.

In another news, Taylor Swift is all set to release her new album, Midnight, on October 21, 2022. The album will feature many collaborations, one of them will be with the singer Lana Del Rey.

Poll : 0 votes