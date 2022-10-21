“Resigned to fully get in her feels”: Taylor Swift Liz Truss memes take the internet by storm amid latter’s departure

With Liz Truss resigning just 44 days after becoming the UK prime minister, she is now the shortest-serving PM in the history of the United Kingdom. She is resigning from her post for several reasons, one being how she could not deliver the mandate on which she was primarily elected.
However, the soon-to-be former prime minister has never shied away from expressing her love for Taylor Swift and her songs. Hence, the media house Channel 4 News played Truss off with Swift’s Blank Space, which Liz claims to be her favorite song.
During the broadcast, the news presenter for Channel 4 News said:
“Miss Truss says that her favorite song was Blank Space by Taylor Swift. We’ll leave you with that and some images of her. Goodnight.”
After this, the montage of the song and Liz’s images together played on the news channel. However, the netizens had a rather hilarious reaction to this, as one of them tweeted:
“so we all agree that liz truss resigned to fully get in her feels with taylor swift on midnights eh”
Netizens share hilarious reactions after British media house plays Blank Space over a Liz Truss’s montage
Liz Truss recently resigned from her position as UK's prime minister and received a cheeky tribute from the British media house Channel 4 news, who claimed that she has always been a “Swiftie.” Looking at the tribute, netizens could not control themselves and took to various social media platforms to share their hilarious reactions. Many on the internet are impressed by the creativity of the channel's producers who thought about playing the song along with the montage.
Meanwhile, many are hilariously stating that Truss resigned so that she can enjoy Taylor Swift's new album with no or minimal distractions.
Liz Truss and her obsession with Taylor Swift
The soon-to-be ex-prime minister has often confessed to being a true “swiftie” as she claims that she loves her songs. With Blank Space being her top favorite, Truss has quoted lines from Taylor Swift’s songs during her interviews and even parliamentary sessions.
During International Women’s Day in March 2020, Truss managed to quote some lyrics from her song The Man. This was during a debate when she spoke about the obstacles and said:
“In the words of the brilliant Taylor Swift in her new song, women aren't left 'running as fast as they can, wondering if they'd get there quicker if they were a man.’”
At the same time, she is often seen quoting some or the other Taylor Swift lyrics in her Instagram captions. Furthermore, she has also posted an image of hers with Swift and captioned it as:
“Look what you made me do, Taylor....”
Suffice to say, Liz Truss is a big Taylor Swift fan. And the news channel senses her admiration for the singer pretty well, which is why they played the song Blank Space in the montage of the prime minister’s pictures.
In another news, Taylor Swift is all set to release her new album, Midnight, on October 21, 2022. The album will feature many collaborations, one of them will be with the singer Lana Del Rey.