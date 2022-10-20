"Please respect her and her hard work": Fans offer support as Lana Del Rey expresses concern over leaked music after laptop is stolen

American singer Lana Del Rey recently revealed that her laptop, which consisted of her important, unreleased work, had been stolen. Del Rey, whose original name is Elizabeth Grant, shared details of the incident on her Instagram Live on October 19, saying:

"A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place [in Los Angeles] and I stepped away for a minute. And the one time I left my backpack inside my car someone broke all of the windows and took it."

The Young and Beautiful singer further explained that her laptop, along with multiple hard drives and camcorders, were stolen from her car. Her laptop also reportedly consisted of an unreleased book she was working on.

Speaking about how she dealt with her stolen book, Del Ray disclosed:

"I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon and Schuster—which I didn't have backed up on the cloud. And despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos."

She further added:

"I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come—despite so many safety factors in so many different levels. I really want to persist and make the best art I can."

Requesting her fans, Lana Del Rey said:

“Please don’t listen to the music if you hear it because it’s not coming out yet. And in terms of the book, I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it. And in terms of the camcorders, we shall see what happens with that.”

Fans support Lana Del Rey after her laptop gets stolen

lana del rey hq ☁️ @LDRHQ lana asked us not to listen to the music if it leaks. please respect her and her hard work! and let us know if you see someone is spreading leaks. lana asked us not to listen to the music if it leaks. please respect her and her hard work! and let us know if you see someone is spreading leaks.

Lana Del Rey fans took to Twitter to support her request to not listen to her leaked music. Some also pointed out that the artist is confident in handling the situation gracefully.

vbrtnsmusic @vbrtnsmusic 🏾 I STAN🥰 @LanaDReyOnline Even through it all she is still confident and going through gracefully🏾 I STAN🥰 @LanaDReyOnline Even through it all she is still confident and going through gracefully👏🏾 I STAN🥰💜

Jacob @echofalls7 @LanaDReyOnline Like, losing your hard drive is one thing, but losing your unsaved 200 page book - that breaks my heart @LanaDReyOnline Like, losing your hard drive is one thing, but losing your unsaved 200 page book - that breaks my heart

Proserpine @proserpinesback @LanaDReyOnline Wow she's so brave. I would be crying in a corner. This will inspire me to get up again as soon as I fall. @LanaDReyOnline Wow she's so brave. I would be crying in a corner. This will inspire me to get up again as soon as I fall.

Del Ray has now vowed that she will never leave anything in her car ever again, even if it is just for a moment. She noted that she would have to start her manuscript over, stating:

"I think it's important to say it is a bit of a roadblock in terms of the creative process. I don't even think a plea for respect for some privacy would do anything but I do want to be honest about the fact I have concerns over what's going to be put out there."

The Radio singer had previously revealed that she practices automatic singing where she does not filter anything, just singing whatever comes to her mind into the Voice Notes app.

Lana Del Rey upcoming work

Earlier in August, Lana Del Ray’s longtime manager, Ben Mawson, took to Instagram to tease her upcoming record while writing:

“New album nearing completion.”

The upcoming album will be a follow-up to Del Rey’s previous albums, including Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country Club. The artist's seventh and eighth albums were released months apart last year.

Lana Del Ray has also collaborated with Taylor Swift for her song Snow on the Beach from Swift's upcoming album Midnights, slated for a release on October 21, 2022.

