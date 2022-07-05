Fact Check: Did Lana Del Rey kiss her sister? TikTok cult trend goes viral 

Lana Del Rey has taken over TikTok, with many fans worshiping her on the video-sharing platform and forming the 'Lana Cult.' Amid this trend, pictures of the singer kissing her sister Chuck Grant have gone viral on TikTok. The picture of Lana Del Ray kissing her sister is very much real.

Lana Del Rey kissed her sister Chuck Grant (Image via Pinterest)

According to the Independent, the photograph of the two kissing was taken in 2012, and Grant happened to be the photographer as well. Many fans had assumed that Lana Del Rey was kissing Jennifer Lawrence in the picture when it was her sister.

Chuck Grant has since come forward and cleared the air. She joked that it's "comforting" to know she could act as the Hunger Games actress's "stand-in." Chuck Grant said in an interview:

“Getting a lot of messages about looking like Jennifer Lawrence, but this takes it a bit too far, don’t you think? Lana del Rey and Jennifer Lawrence. Comforting to think that if my photography were to fail I could probably work as Jennifer Lawrence’s stand-in… #sisters.”

Although Grant has confirmed that she is the person in the picture, neither of the sisters has commented on why the photographs were taken.

Lana Del Rey kissed her photographer sister Chuck Grant, with who she shared an apartment with

Chuck Grant is a 34-year-old photographer from Los Angeles and New York City. She began collaborating with the Cinnamon Girl singer from a very young age. It has also been reported that the musician was a muse for Grant.

Grant developed her photography skills at Parsons School of Design in New York City. She shared an apartment with her sister during this time when Lana was studying at Fordham College.

Lana Del Rey and Chuck Grant (Image via Chuck Grant/Instagram)

Chuck Grant has collaborated with her sister on several of the singer's projects, including Born to Die, Paradise, Ultraviolence, Lust for Life, and Norman F**king Rockwell, among others.

The picture of the two kissing also went viral across social media platforms in earlier years, with Lana becoming a cultural phenomenon.

What is the Lana Cult on TikTok?

The Lana Cult is a self-assigned name for fans of the Summertime Sadness singer. Fans are changing their profile pictures on the video-sharing platform to that of Lana Del Ray. The picture of the singer with a beaming grin and a car on fire in the background is one of the most used pictures.

Although the trend seems pointless, the hashtag 'LanaCult' has amassed over 48.6 million views on TikTok and counting.

The exact date or who started the trend remains unknown. However, sources claim that the trend started in March 2021, when Lana's album Chemtrails Over the Country Club was released.

To be part of this trend, they will have to change their profile pictures to that of the 37-year-old singer. They can also post TikTok videos of the singer on the video-sharing platform.

