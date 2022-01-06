Who is Justin Murdock? Lana Del Rey's ex-boyfriend arrested for punching girlfriend

Justin Murdock, who is singer Lana Del Ray's ex-boyfriend, has been arrested for punching his girlfriend. Infamous for his notorious playboy image, Murdock allegedly punched his model girlfriend in the face following a Halloween party in Los Angeles.

The incident reportedly took place at the Scarface mansion in Beverly Hills, where the couple was attending a Halloween party on October 24, 2021. Murdock allegedly lost his temper when his 24-year-old girlfriend Talia Skye said that she wanted to leave the party early.

While Skye was on her way back to Murdock's home, she texted a friend, urging her to pick her up. Skye also claimed that Murdock might hurt her. As per reports, Murdock punched his model girlfriend before her friend could arrive.

Skye's friend recalled that she was lying in the driveway and was crying when she reached the spot. She told media outlet Daily Mail:

"I picked her off the ground and I saw her face. It was completely swollen, with a green-blue color."

Who is Justin Murdock?

Murdock is the sole heir to David Murdock, the former chairman of Dole Food Products. The 49-year-old billionaire has also been in the news before for his rumored relationships with Avril Lavigne and Lana Del Ray.

Justin Murdock is the CEO of Activate Immunotherapy, formerly NovaRx. He is also the former vice president of investments at Castle & Cooke Inc.

In 2010, an ex-employee of Castle & Cooke had filed a sexual harassment case against Murdock, accusing him of demeaning her. The complainant had claimed that Murdock made her book s*x dates for him on her credit cards and threatened to sack her if she raised any objections.

The woman said he forced her to create a Facebook account with the name "Cobra McJingleballs" where he posted objectionable content. Murdock's lawyer, however, claimed that the case was later dismissed.

As for his relationship with Talia Skye, a mutual friend of hers and Murdock played cupid for them. They started dating in August 2021 and on their first date, the billionaire had invited Skye to his father's ranch in Thousand Oaks, California.

Reportedly, Skye was previously dating Sorry singer Justin Bieber, who had also shared a photo with her on social media.

