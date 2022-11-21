"Gabe Lewis from The Office as Lady Gaga": Machine Gun Kelly sports metal spiked outfit at AMAs and sparks memefest online

Machine Gun Kelly was spotted making a statement on the red carpet of the American Music Awards.

The Mainstream Sellout artist was nominated for two awards, namely, Favorite Rock Artist and Favorite Rock Album. What created a stir on social media were not his awards, but his purple wool and neoprene Dolce & Gabbana suit, which was covered in spikes.

The spikes were made from gunmetal and were nearly a foot-long, and this was what mainly caught the netizens' attention. Needless to say, Machine Gun Kelly's outfit led to a memfest online, and one Twitter user said that the outfit ended up looking like "Gabe Lewis from The Office as Lady Gaga.”

Lucas Ⓥ 🌱 🎮 @itsjustlucasok Machine Gun Kelly thinks he’s cool but ends up looking like Gabe Lewis from The Office as Lady Gaga Machine Gun Kelly thinks he’s cool but ends up looking like Gabe Lewis from The Office as Lady Gaga https://t.co/FGsHSL4ZFM

Netizens share hilarious reactions on Machine Gun Kelly’s spike AMA Outfit

Not only the netizens, even Machine Gun Kelly was quick-witted as he also poked fun at his outfit. As he walked up to the stage to accept his award, he laughed and told the crowd:

"This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in."

While netizens seemed to agree that the suit must have been uncomfortable, others shared hilarious memes and posts. One user even compared the artist's look to one of the monsters from the film Monsters Inc.

Ethan @TheBigE21 Machine gun Kelly looks like that one monster from monsters inc Machine gun Kelly looks like that one monster from monsters inc https://t.co/TYLMxqCt1B

Others shared images of spiky things as they compared MGK's looks to the same. The comparisons on social media were as witty as they were hilarious.

Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34 Machine Gun Kelly dressing like this at the AMA’s Machine Gun Kelly dressing like this at the AMA’s https://t.co/NddENeaYia

Some users also shared funny moments that took place at the event and others called the suit a "perfect social distancing suit."

soobin fan club @famousoobin machine gun kelly about to take out someone’s eye omg machine gun kelly about to take out someone’s eye omg https://t.co/Uxv3vc1OH2

Others wondered how Machine Gun Kelly would have sat down in his suit.

TXT Translations 💬 @translatingTXT

🦊 soobin said he felt like he was looking at odi

i really felt like i was looking at odi

how did he even sit??



@TXT_members @TXT_bighit 🐿️ when i saw machine gun kelly’s outfit today, i was like…wow i’m literally wearing pajamas🦊 soobin said he felt like he was looking at odii really felt like i was looking at odihow did he even sit?? 🐿️ when i saw machine gun kelly’s outfit today, i was like…wow i’m literally wearing pajamas 🦊 soobin said he felt like he was looking at odi🐰 i really felt like i was looking at odi🐧 how did he even sit?? @TXT_members @TXT_bighit

The 32-year-old artist accessorized his spiky suit and platinum blonde hair with a necklace and a pair of earrings. However, the other part of his outfit that drew quite a lot of attention were his shoes, which were also spiky, just like the rest of his clothes.

MGK wins the award in the rock category

The singer won an award for the 'Favorite Rock Artist' for his new album Mainstream Sellout.

Mainstream Sellout is the sixth album by Machine Gun Kelly and it was released on March 25, 2022. In collaboration with Travis Barker, the album is also nominated for “Best Rock Album” at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The album was also a constant hit on the Billboard 200 for several weeks.

The album features 16 songs, from Maybe to Die in California to Sid & Nancy to even Born With Horns. Every song has millions of views and likes on YouTube and is showered with the love of the fans.

Additionally, this isn't MGK's first AMA as the artist won an award and was nominated in multiple categories even in 2021.

Poll : 0 votes