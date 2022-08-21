Are Megan Fox and MGK still together? Relationship status explored as sources claim couple is "doing just fine"

Amidst the breakup rumors of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, a source close to the couple has revealed that the news is not true and the couple is "doing just fine," and has "no big issues."

The topic of their breakup arose when fans started to speculate on the issue following the absence of their partner's presence on each other's social media. However, in the midst of their separation rumors, the couple was spotted together in Los Angeles grabbing lunch earlier this week.

Why were fans speculating the breakup of Megan Fox and MGK?

The engaged couple has definitely not parted ways, and is still together, and very much in love. The speculation came after both were not seen together on each other’s social media updates and were neither spotted together.

The doubts grew when Fox did not attend MGK’s hometown stadium show, earlier this month. However, during the show, Kelly talked about Megan and said that he just talked to his “wife” before hitting the stage that night.

He went on by telling the audience that Megan told him:

“When you’re on stage, you’re where you love to be. Don’t think about anything. You don’t have to prove anything to anybody. They all came to see you. So just give them the best performance they’ve ever seen in your life and their life.’”

People also doubted the breakup as neither of them have been sharing pictures together lately. MGK was recently all about sharing details of his tour on his social media accounts. At the same time, Fox utilized the platform in sharing some behind-the-scenes shots from her and Kourtney Kardashian’s SKIMS campaign.

The rumors were also due to zero public appearance of the couple together. However, their recent pictures have put a stop to the breakup news as both can be seen as happy as ever.

Megan and MGK dispel breakup rumors by posing for pictures while grabbing lunch together

While netizens on social media were of the thought that Megan Fox and MGK have parted ways, earlier this week, the couple were seen lunching together in coordinated cotton candy looks.

Megan Fox and MGK spotted together grabbing lunch. (Image via BACKGRID USA)

The pictures are proof that the couple is as strong as ever. As the couple were spotted together, they hugged and got themselves clicked. Ultimately, as soon as the pictures reached fans, rumors of the engaged couple parting ways were finally put to rest.

While Megan Fox sported a baby blue sports bra and shorts set, MGK was also seen in a long-sleeved shirt with a hot pink and blue illustration of a cartoon lion.

The couple posed for pictures together, putting a full stop to all the breakup rumors. (Image via BACKGRID USA)

The couple went public with their relationship in June 2020, and they announced their engagement in January 2022. Fox even uploaded a video of the singer getting down on one knee to propose to the American actress. She said:

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood”

However, the couple have not revealed their wedding date or any other details related to when they are going to tie the knot.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

Edited by Priya Majumdar