Did Megan Fox and MGK breakup? Viral tweet sparks hilarious memefest online

Rumors of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly calling it quits are spreading like wildfire online. Netizens are convinced that the engaged couple have separated as neither of them have uploaded images of themselves together on social media since May. A slew of memes have since flooded social media.

The last time the Jennifer’s Body actress posted an image of herself alongside her fiancé on Instagram was a couple of months ago. Kelly posted a photo of the two together to the social media platform in June, where the two attended the premiere of the singer’s documentary Life in Pink.

A tweet of the two separating also went viral on social media. It read:

✮ @stabgf megan fox broke up with mgk??? love that for her megan fox broke up with mgk??? love that for her

Adding to the speculation, a video of the two being awkward with each other during a red carpet interview has gone viral on social media. MGK was seen going in for a kiss as Megan Fox moved away.

Celebrity gossip publication Crazy Days and Nights also posted a blind item in August hinting that the two would inevitably breakup. While referring to the couple, the site claimed that a:

“split announcement between the three named rapper/singer and the actress in imminent.”

As speculation continues online, it is important to note that the musician has been on his Mainstream Sellout tour since early June. This could be a reason behind the lack of Instagram posts. Otherwise, the couple simply wants to keep their relationship private for a moment.

Netizens go berserk amid Megan Fox and MGK breakup rumors

Internet users found it strange how rumors of the two splitting up came in light of fellow celebrities Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s split. MGK, Megan Fox, Kardashian and Davidson have been known to hang out in the same circles. Kardashian’s sister Kourtney also recently got married to MGK’s friend and drummer Travis Barker.

As suspicion around their relationship continued, many joked about the pair. The Bloody Valentine singer and Fox have gained a reputation online for being eccentric after rumors of them drinking each other’s blood went viral.

A few hilarious tweets about the pair’s relationship supposedly ending read:

Katie C @KatieThePlum @stabgf The way I read it and thought of Kim and Pete @stabgf The way I read it and thought of Kim and Pete

Ezabel Nena @EzabelNena @stabgf Pretty coincidence that MGK and bestie Pete Davidson got dumped…now we await Kourtney and Travis although they’re the ones that were most likely to last imo @stabgf Pretty coincidence that MGK and bestie Pete Davidson got dumped…now we await Kourtney and Travis although they’re the ones that were most likely to last imo

𝕾𝖕𝖔𝖔𝖐𝖞 𝕾𝖕𝖎𝖈𝖊 🎃 @spookyyspice_ @stabgf megan breaking up with mgk at the same time as kim and pete breaking up…hmmm🤔 that ain’t no coincidence @stabgf megan breaking up with mgk at the same time as kim and pete breaking up…hmmm🤔 that ain’t no coincidence https://t.co/DnkJRVXTwa

Alix 🌫 @lukagrxnde @stabgf but what cringy couple will we make fun of now ??? @stabgf but what cringy couple will we make fun of now ???

Saberah Gumede @Saberah @stabgf What happens to their blood bonds and their tongue rings or whatever they had going on in their romance @stabgf What happens to their blood bonds and their tongue rings or whatever they had going on in their romance

As many continued to speculate about their relationship, some netizens slammed fellow internet users for spreading misinformation about the couple splitting up.

Some stated that the rumors are false, as Fox was seen during MGK’s ongoing tour. A Twitter user also claimed that the artist praised his fiancée during his recent performance and referred to her as his “wife.” He reportedly said during one of the shows:

“I talked to my wife before I got on stage and she said ‘when you’re on stage, you’re where you love to be, don’t think about anything, you don’t have to prove anything to anybody, they all came to see you so just give them the best f**king performance they’ve ever seen.’”

Del Mario 🏴🚩 @MichaelDelMario @stabgf I just worked MGKs concert in Cleveland last night and saw Megan Fox. I’m not gonna say I’m the reason they broke up but @stabgf I just worked MGKs concert in Cleveland last night and saw Megan Fox. I’m not gonna say I’m the reason they broke up but https://t.co/XrX6qC2WfD

When did MGK and Megan Fox get engaged?

In January 2022, the couple took to social media announcing that they were engaged after dating for a year and a half. Fox uploaded a video of the singer getting down on one knee and proposing to her. She wrote in the caption:

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood”

The two have not revealed when they will officially tie the knot if they decide to do so.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave