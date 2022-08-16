Sabrina Carpenter Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter has announced a 2022 US tour in support of her recently released album, Emails I Can't Send. The tour will consist of 12 shows and will begin on September 28 at Hard Rock Live in Orlando. It will conclude on October 16 in San Francisco. The artist will also make stops in New York, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, among other cities.

Carpenter shared her tour dates on Instagram with a post that was captioned,

"IM GOING ON TOUR.”

The tickets for the tour will be available for sale via Ticketmaster from August 19, at 10.00 am. An exclusive presale for American Express card members will be available from Wednesday, August 17, at 10 am local time through Thursday, August 18, at 10 pm local time.

Emails I Can’t Send is Carpenter's fifth studio album and features her hit single because i liked a boy.

Vogue quoted the artist as saying:

“When I wrote the actual title track, I was [using] one of the emails that I had written to myself, and I just said out loud: ‘That’s the name of the album!’ Then every song kind of came from that place. Every song came from those emails or messages or whatever my way of coping was at the time. I think it captures a really important time in my life.”

Sabrina Carpenter 2022 Tour Dates

September 28 -- Hard Rock Live, Orlando, Florida

September 29 -- Center Stage Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia

October 1 -- Rams Head Live, Baltimore, Maryland

October 2 -- Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

October 3 -- Big Night Live, Boston, Massachusetts

October 6 -- Webster Hall, New York, New York

October 7 -- Lincoln Theatre, Washington, DC

October 9 -- House of Blues, Chicago, Illinois

October 12 -- The Marquee Theater, Tempe, Arizona

October 13 -- Observatory North Park, San Diego, California

October 15 -- The Wiltern, Los Angeles, California

October 16 -- Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, California

More about Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter is a 23-year old American singer, songwriter and actress. In 2015, the artist released her debut album, Eyes Wide Open, with Hollywood records. She also released three more studio albums with the label: Evolution (2016), Singular: Act I (2018), and Singular: Act II (2019). In 2021, Carpenter was signed by Island Records. This was followed by the release of her fifth studio album, Emails I Can't Send (2022), with the label.

Carpenter's highest chart position was achieved by Emails I Can't Send, which debuted at number 23 on the US Billboard 200. Along with that, it debuted at No. 55 on the Canadian Albums Chart and No. 76 on the UK Albums Chart.

Carpenter made her acting-debut in the crime series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She also acted as a young Chloe Goodwin in The Goodwin Games. From 2014 to 2017, she appeared in the Disney Channel comedy series Girl Meets World. In 2016, she also appeared in the television film Adventures in Babysitting.

She has acted in several films, including Horns (2013), The Hate U Give (2018), The Short History of the Long Road (2019), Clouds (2020), and Emergency (2022). As of 2022, Sabrina Carpenter’s net worth is $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

