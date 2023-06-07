The genre for horror has never failed to impress movie enthusiasts, and the Insidious franchise, primarily, has consistently delivered spine-chilling theater experiences one after the other. Sony Pictures has released the final trailer to conclude the main series with the franchise's final chapter, Insidious: The Red Door.

The trailer for the fifth installment brings us back to the ill-fated Lambert family, who venture into The Further once again to face their past horrors and deal with their new fears. Josh Lambert (played by Patrick Wilson) explains to his son in the trailer:

"Those are not dreams. It's happening again. Something is following us."

The Lambert family will explore the ghostly dimension of "The Further" in Insidious: The Red Door

The trailer begins with a haunting score that is difficult to miss, thereby setting an eerie tone for the rest of the experience. The opening shot shows the audience the dreaded Red Door in a desolate house. As the camera pans in to take in the sinister atmosphere, snippets of the cast joining the dots of their past and future leave viewers in anticipation.

Leaving aside the signature jump scares, flickering lights, and ghostly apparitions that tease the characters, the trailer builds on the horrors of the past. It shows how the Lambert family realizes that the worst is not over yet.

The plot for the movie is set ten years following the events of the previous parts. The original movie shows Dalton reeling from a supernatural threat similar to what Josh faced in childhood. Insidious: The Red Door shows the family being hypnotized by the memories of the past. A postpubescent Dalton (Ty Simpkins) tells Josh:

"Our family has been through a lot together. You told me that when I was ten. I was in a coma but I don't remember being sick. Ever since then, I see crazy stuff in my dreams."

The character of Elise Rainier, portrayed by Lin Shaye, has become an iconic figure in the franchise in the sense that she serves as a guiding force, a source of wisdom and strength amidst the chaos. After her character's death, she lives on through videotapes in the subsequent movies. In the new trailer, she says:

"The further you travel, the riskier the journey becomes."

Insidious: The Red Door expands the universe of sequels and prequels by delving deep into the origins of the supernatural hauntings that plague them as the Lambert family tries to nip it for good. This movie promises to explore the ghostly dimension of "The Further" as they re-enter it to find answers.

The craft of masterfully building tension can be seen in the scene where Josh Lambert is put into a CAT scan machine, following which the power goes off.

Insidious: The Red Door gets to the harrowing ends of the tale so far. Expect the spine-chilling suspense, bated breaths, slow camera movements following jump scares, and more on what lies beyond the Red Door for the Lamberts.

The Red Door primarily fidgets with the connection between the Further and the Lambert family, with the famed Red Door taking center stage in this installment. A spin-off based on the movie (Thread: An Insidious Tale) has already been announced.

Witness the terrifying conclusion with Ty Simpkins, Andrew Astor, Lin Shaye, and Rose Byrne in Insidious: The Red Door, which is set to release in theaters on July 7, 2023.

