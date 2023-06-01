Thread: An Insidious Tale - Everything we know so far about the new Insidious spinoff movie

A new Insidious film, titled Thread: An Insidious Tale, is officially in the works, much to the excitement of fans. The news was first reported by Deadline, which also revealed that the film, even though a part of the Insidious franchise, will not be continuing with the previous Insidious storylines. Instead, it will be a spinoff of the acclaimed series.

Thread: An Insidious Tale comes from the Insidious series' famed director James Wan. The director is a legend, an absolute expert when it comes to directing horror movies, having director blockbusters like The Conjuring franchise, Annabelle, The Nun, and The Curse of La Llorona in the past, with many more projects lined up in the future.

In addition to Wan, writer Jeremy Slater will also be making his directorial debut with Thread: An Insidious Tale. The writer is also known for partaking in the creation of Disney+’s Emmy-winning Marvel series Moon Knight, The Exorcist, and for co-creating Netflix’s acclaimed series The Umbrella Academy. Thread: An Insidious Tale is the first spinoff of the successful film series and it's safe to say fans have extremely high expectations.

Thread: An Insidious Tale - Plot and cast revealed

While the upcoming spinoff's story is yet to be confirmed by the studios, Deadline revealed that the film will follow a husband and wife who enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time, so that they can prevent the death of their young daughter. In the aftermath of this decision, however, all hell breaks loose, literally.

Aside from the storylines, perhaps what has most excited fans is the entry of two newcomers in the Insidious franchise, those being the acclaimed actors, Kumail Nanjiani and Mandy Moore. It has been confirmed by Deadline that both actors will be playing the lead roles of the above-mentioned husband and wife in the film and even though both the actors are yet to comment on their roles in the film, the news has already managed to make headlines.

The production of the film is slated to begin in August of this year. However, the cast already has the fans of the franchise hooked, and it'll be interesting to see how Nanjiani and Moore fare in what is to be both's first horror films.

Kumail Nanjiani has previously been part of many acclaimed projects, including Eternals, The Lovebirds, HBO's Silicon Valley, and Burning Love. His costar Mandy Moore is also no stranger to starring in popular films and television shows, having appeared in Grey's Anatomy, How I Met Your Mother, The Simpsons, and This Is Us, among many others.

Insidious: The Red Door is set to premiere on the big screens this July

While fans wait for Thread: An Insidious Tale, the Insidious franchise's fifth installment Insidious: The Red Door is all set for its arrival in theaters on July 7, 2023. The film will be a continuation of the Insidious storyline and will once again see the return of the Lambert family. Only this time, it will follow Dalton Lambert (played by Ty Simpkins), in the lead role. Dalton is the son of the franchise's main antagonist Josh.

The official synopsis of the film, as per Insidous's official website, reads:

"In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door."

While The Red Door is the last we'll see of the Lambert family on the big screens, it certainly doesn't mean that we won't get to see more of the Insidious franchise. With Thread: An Insidious Tale, fans can expect a new and refreshing outlook on the franchise with an exciting new storyline.

