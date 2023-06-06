“Darth Maul is back”- Insidious: The Red Door first look draws Star Wars references on Twitter

Insidious: The Red Door is a highly awaited fifth installment in the popular horror franchise, Insidious. The movie is all set to make its arrival in theaters in the United States on July 7, 2023. It has been gleaned from the titular characters created by Leigh Whannell and is the direct sequel to 2010's Insidious and 2013's Insidious: Chapter 2. The movie will be the final chapter in the hair-raising horror saga.

The final official trailer for Insidious: The Red Door was released by Sony Pictures Entertainment on June 6, 2023. The trailer teased the return of the series' primary nemesis, the Lipstick-Face Demon (also known as the Man With Fire on His Face).

Ever since the first look of the demon was shared on Twitter by DiscussingFilm, it has been getting a lot of attention from fans all around the world. Take a look at the Twitter post by DiscussingFilm here:

A still of the first look of the Demon from Insidious: The Red Door shared by DiscussingFilm (Image Via Twitter)

Fans have found a similarity between the look of the Demon and the look of the Star Wars franchise's Darth Maul. Take a closer look at one of the fan reactions to the first look, below:

A still of a fan reaction to the first look post (Image Via Twitter)

Twitter is buzzing as fans think the red-faced Demon from Insidious: The Red Door final trailer looks like Darth Maul from the Star Wars franchise

Take a look at some of the tweets of fans over the first look of the red-faced Demon from the fifth installment in the Insidious franchise, shared by DiscussingFilm, here:

Stills of fans' reactions to the first look post (Images Via Twitter)

By the looks of the abovementioned tweets, it is quite understandable that fans believe that the red-faced Demon, who is the main villain in the terrifying horror saga, looks exactly like Darth Maul, who was an extremely deadly, agile Sith Lord trained by the evil Darth Sidious in the Star Wars Franchise.

However, it is safe to say that it will be quite intriguing to see how the popular Lambert family horror saga will end its story with the upcoming final chapter.

Learn more details about Insidious: The Red Door

Whannell has served as the writer for the story of the upcoming supernatural horror movie, while Scott Teems has acted as the screenplay writer. Patrick Wilson is the director of Insidious: The Red Door. Whannell has also acted as the producer of the movie, along with Jason Blum, James Wan, and Oren Peli.

The official synopsis for the movie, given by Sony Pictures Releasing, reads as follows:

"Set ten years after the ending events of the second film, Josh Lambert heads east to drop his son Dalton off at an idyllic, ivy-league university. However, Dalton’s college dream becomes a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both. To end the haunting and to put the demons to rest once and for all, Josh and Dalton must return once again to the Further in order to stop the Lambert nightmare for good."

The lead cast list for the movie includes:

Patrick Wilson as Josh Lambert

Ty Simpkins as Dalton Lambert

Rose Byrne as Renai Lambert

Lin Shaye as Elise Rainier

Andrew Astor as Foster Lambert

Don't forget to watch Insidious: The Red Door, which will debut in theaters on July 7, 2023, in the United States.

