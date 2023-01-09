Top 5 movies releasing in February 2023

February 2023 has a number of exciting movies lined up for theatrical release. From Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first film of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to award-winning director Benjamin Caron's film Sharper and veteran director M. Night Shyamalan's apocalyptic psychological horror film Knock at the Cabin, February 2023 will undoubtedly be a busy month for movie lovers.

2023 is also filled up with multiple highly anticipated theatrical releases, including Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, and the fifth installment in the Indiana Jones film series, titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

5 movies lined up for release in February 2023

1) 80 for Brady

Directed by Kyle Marvin and written by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern, this upcoming sports comedy film features an ensemble cast of Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field. The film also stars Tom Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in the National Football League (NFL), who also serves as one of the producers of the film.

Scheduled to be released on February 3, 2023, the film follows the true story of four senior female friends who traveled to Houston to watch their hero Tom Brady and his former team, the New England Patriots, play in Super Bowl LI (2017).

Apart from the four award-winning actresses, the film also boasts a number of celebrity cameos, including celebrity chef Guy Fieri and former New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski.

2) Knock at the Cabin

Directed by visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, this upcoming apocalyptic psychological horror film is based on Paul G. Tremblay's 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World. The film is also scheduled to be released on February 3, 2023.

The film follows a couple, Andrew and Eric (played by Ben Aldridge and Jonathan Groff, respectively), and their young adopted daughter Wen (played by Kristen Cui), as they settle into a remote cabin in the woods for a relaxing vacation.

Their cheerful getaway is soon interrupted by four armed strangers named Leonard, Redmond, Adriene, and Sabrina, played by Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn, respectively, who break into the cabin and hold the family hostage. They demand that the family has to make an unthinkable choice and sacrifice one of their own to avert the apocalypse.

3) Sharper

Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Benjamin Caron and based on a screenplay written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, this upcoming black comedy is scheduled to be released in select cinemas on February 10, 2023, before premiering on Apple TV+ on February 17, 2023.

This neo-noir thriller involves characters who compete for riches and power in a high-stakes game of ambition, greed, lust, and jealousy. The secretive drama unfolds over New York City, the penthouses of Fifth Avenue, and the shadowy corners of Queens as a con artist takes on Manhattan's billionaires. The film stars Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton, and John Lithgow.

4) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The upcoming Marvel movie, directed by Peyton Reed, is the sequel to Reed's Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). The script for the sequel was written by Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first film of Phase 5 of the MCU, is slated to be released on February 17, 2023.

The sequel will see the entire Ant-Man family, including Ant-Man Scott Lang's daughter Cassie, getting stuck in the Quantum Realm, where they will have to face off against villain Kang the Conqueror.

The sequel will also introduce the classic Marvel villain M.O.D.O.K., a former technician for the arms-dealing organization Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.), who underwent mutagenic medical experimentation to increase his intelligence. While the experiment succeeded in greatly increasing the man's intelligence, it also transfigured him into a large-headed figure who uses a hoverchair for mobility.

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will reprise their respective roles from the first two films. Jonathan Majors, who made his MCU debut as the villainous Kang the Conqueror in Loki, will also reprise his role. Kathryn Newton will take over from Emma Fuhrmann to play an older version of Lang's daughter Cassie. Bill Murray will also star in an undisclosed villain role in this sequel.

5) Cocaine Bear

Directed and co-produced by Elizabeth Banks, from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden, this upcoming black comedy thriller film is inspired by the true story of the “Cocaine Bear,” an American black bear who ingested a bag full of cocaine in 1985. The film is scheduled to be released on February 24, 2023.

Featuring an ensemble cast of Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Margo Martindale, and Ray Liotta, the film follows a 500 pound American black bear that ingests a significant amount of cocaine that was dropped out of an aeroplane and goes on a drug-fueled murderous rampage in a small Georgia town.

This forces a group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers to join forces in order to survive the attack.

Apart from these films, February 2023 will also see the United States release of Frances O'Connor's directorial debut film Emily, a biographical drama based on the English writer Emily Brontë (played by Emma Mackey), and Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle's film Jesus Revolution, based on American author and pastor Greg Laurie and his book of the same name, which talks about the Jesus movement in California during the 1970s.

Don't forget to watch all these highly anticipated films from varying genres in February 2023 at the cinemas.

