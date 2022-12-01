Is Cocaine Bear based on a true story? Wild real-life inspiration behind upcoming film explored

The trailer for the upcoming survival horror film Cocaine Bear was released on November 30 by Universal Pictures.

Helmed by Elizabeth Banks, the film stars the late Ray Liotta, Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, Kristofer Hivju, Margo Martindale, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Isiah Whitlock Jr. in key roles.

Cocaine Bear is a story about a black bear that consumes several packets of cocaine after the drug was accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest following a failed smuggling plan. The 500-pound bear begins a murder spree in an urge to ingest more cocaine and wreak havoc on the local population.

The drug smugglers, on the other hand, are unaware of the situation and go out on a search for their missing stash, not expecting to have an encounter with a junkie bear.

The phrase "inspired by true events" flashing across the screen made several fans wonder if the film is based on true events or not. Let's find out.

Cocaine Bear existed and yes, the incident is true

Yes, the story of Cocaine Bear is inspired by true events. However, the incident was slightly dramatized in the film.

In reality, the incident took place in Georgia's Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest in 1985, when some investigators were looking for drugs dropped off a plane by a smuggler named Andrew Thornton, the son of wealthy horse breeders in Kentucky.

Authorities discovered 40 ripped-off cocaine packets containing a kilogram of cocaine worth $20 million at the time.

They discovered the body of a large black bear close to the spill.

Apparently, Thornton, a narcotics officer, was allegedly smuggling cocaine from Cessna, Colombia to northern Georgia when he dropped a large amount midway.

According to the Associated Press, authorities believed the animal had consumed cocaine worth "several million dollars" at the time. Gary Garner of the Georgia Investigation Bureau told the outlet:

"The bear got to it before we could, and he tore the duffel bag open, got him some cocaine and OD'd (overdosed). There's nothing left but bones and a big hide."

It is unknown what happened between the four weeks when the bear consumed the drug and overdosed. Contrary to what is depicted in Cocaine Bear, the animal did not commit any murders in the surrounding area.

Andrew Thronton fell to his own death

The real picture of Andrew Thornton. (Image via @AutumnsOddPod/Twitter)

As for drug smuggler Andrew Thornton, after pushing down several packets of cocaine, he put the plane on autopilot and jumped out of it with a parachute with 77 pounds more cocaine strapped to his body.

However, he did not survive the fall as he fell to his death and landed in a driveway of a Knoxville resident.

As per the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Andrew parachuted out of the plane and “hit his head on the tail of the aircraft” after failing to open his aide.

Reportedly, Thornton's body was found wearing a bulletproof vest, night vision goggles, and Gucci loafers. He also had with him $4,500 in cash, guns, knives, and a key to the aircraft.

Officers discovered nine more duffle bags filled with cocaine after retracing the plane's path in the North Carolina mountains.

Cocaine Bear is set to release on February 24, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes