Who are the Peru Two? 6 things to know about Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid

Infamously known as the Peru Two, Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid were convicted in a massive drug smuggling case in Peru in 2013. The highly astounding true-story of the two has been revisited and chronicled in a mini-documentary series, High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule.

The limited true crime series will arrive on Friday, October 21, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. However, the documentary series first aired in 2021 on the BBC Network.

The official synopsis for the miniseries, given by Netflix, reads:

"Arrested for smuggling cocaine, Michaella McCollum offers a first-hand account of her shocking journey through the illicit world of drug trafficking."

Viewers have been quite curious to learn all about the case of the Peru Two, ever since it was announced that the miniseries would be released on Netflix.

What you need to know about the Peru Two before the release of High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

How old were the Peru Two - Melissa Reid and Michaella McCollum - when they were arrested?

A still of Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid (Image Via BBC)

Melissa Reid and Michaella McCollum's astonishing story dates back to 2013 when the two women were just 20-year-olds. While Melissa was from Lenzie, Scotland, Michaella came from Dungannon, Northern Ireland.

In 2013, Melissa worked as a salesperson in Scotland and Michaella used to work as a part-time nightclub hostess and model in Ibiza. While at Jorge Chávez International Airport, in Lima, Peru, the two were arrested by the authorities on August 6, 2013.

From there, the pair became infamously known as the Peru Two.

Why did the authorities arrest the Peru Two?

A still of Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid (Image Via BBC)

On August 6, 2013, the Peru Two were arrested by the authorities for their attempt to smuggle drugs to Madrid, Spain. Authorities found 11 kg (24 lb) of cocaine worth £1.5 million in their luggage at the Jorge Chávez International Airport.

They had placed a huge amount of cocaine with bicarbonate of soda and starch. Thereafter, they carefully put them inside jelly and porridge packages to hide the smell.

Where did they get the drugs from?

A still of Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid (Image Via BBC)

While working as a waitress in Ibiza, Michaella met a drug dealer, Davey, who asked her to smuggle drugs. After she took Davey's offer, Michaella met a Colombian man named Mateo, who sent her to Peru for the task.

Michaella first went to Majorca where she met Melissa and the two headed to Lima, Peru, where they were given the drugs that they were to smuggle.

What happened to them after their arrest?

After they were arrested, Michaella and Melissa claimed that an armed gang had forced them to smuggle the drugs in their luggage. However, they later confessed and pleaded guilty to drug trafficking.

The Peru Two were handed a sentence of six years and eight months in jail on December 17, 2013. They were initially imprisoned at Lima's Virgen de Fatima prison, but were later shifted to the Ancón 2 prison.

During their time Ancón 2 prison, the two decided to take a course in beauty therapy so they could become hair stylists.

When were they released from the prison?

A still of Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid (Image Via IMDb)

Michaella was released from prison on March 31, 2016, with the initial prospect of remaining in Peru for at least six years. A few months later, on June 21, 2016, Melissa was released as well.

Upon her release, Melissa returned to Britain and reached Glasgow the very next day. Two months later, Michaella, too, returned to Europe and landed in Dublin, Ireland.

Where are the pair now?

A still of Michaella McCollum (Image Via IMDb)

Reportedly, Michaella is now a 28-year-old single mother to nearly four-year-old twin boys. Since her release, she has turned her life around. She has written a book titled You'll Never See Daylight Again, and also holds a verified Instagram account and currently seems to be living a happy life with her twins.

However, not much is known about Melissa as she has retreated from the spotlight since her release.

Don't forget to watch High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule, arriving on Netflix, this Friday, October 21, 2022.

