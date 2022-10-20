WATCH: Video shows teen twins escaping Texas ‘house of horrors’ after parental abuse

Footage captured from a ring camera shows a pair of malnourished twins escaping their Texas home after being subjected to terrible abuse by their mother and her boyfriend.

Authorities identified the 16-year-old twin's mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, and boyfriend, Jova Terrell, 27, as suspects accused of subjecting both children and their other siblings to horrific abuse inside their house in Texas. The twins, who were deprived of food while being bound inside a room, reportedly broke out of their abusive home early Tuesday, October 18, and knocked on several doors in their neighbourhood for close to thirty minutes, pleading for help until a neighbour finally took them in.

Disturbing footage captured from multiple-ring cameras in the Texas neighborhood shows the desperate twins - a boy and a girl - ringing a doorbell and asking to be let inside. However, one of the neighbours, seemingly wary of the twins, refused their plea for help.

A clip from another camera showed an unidentified woman ushering them inside her home after the twins spent several minutes knocking on numerous doors in search of rescue.

The woman told KHOU-11 that both kids were barefoot and appeared extremely frail when she found them on her doorstep. The woman then fed them and called the authorities after the twins detailed the abuse at their home.

Texas Twins locked inside a laundry room were forced to drink urine

According to KHOU-11, the twin's mother and her boyfriend reportedly restrained the twins in wrist handcuffs, bound their ankles in zip ties and imprisoned them inside a laundry room where they were surrounded by feces and forced to drink their urine.

Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5, told the local outlet that the twins disclosed that they were imprisoned against their will by their mother.

McShan said:

“It was obvious to us and the fire department that the children were in distress. They had marks on their wrists, pretty deep marks from the handcuffs. They were bruised and malnourished in our eyes."

Texas police then issued an amber alert for Duncan and Terrell, who fled with five other children aged 7 to 14, along with their 18-year-old brother. However, the duo were later apprehended by authorities in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. At the time of the arrest, officers found only one of the children at the scene. The rest of the siblings were reportedly found at a relative's home.

Following the incident, the twins were hospitalized and were placed in the custody of Child Protective Services along with the rest of their siblings. However, officials were still trying to determine the 18-year-old's whereabouts.

Officials are yet to announce the charges against the suspects. However, NBC News reported that authorities were considering charging Duncan and Terrell with injury to a child, a first-degree felony.

Texas teen's mother was previously investigated for abuse

Duncan reportedly has had a long history of abusing kids that date back a decade. According to multiple reports, a five-year-old kid with burns had to be taken to a hospital from his school. When officers arrived at her home, they found a twenty-month-old bound and wrapped in clothing.

Around that time, officials uncovered horrific details where Duncan punished her kids by forcing them into a push-up position for an hour. The kids were also locked inside closets to prevent them from stealing food.

