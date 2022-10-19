WATCH: Disturbing video shows couple abusing kitten at Florida Beach

A video recorded last month saw disturbing footage of a kitten being abused by a couple in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

The clip saw the couple throwing the kitten around in the ocean before an animal activist, Natalia Martin, intervened to save the abused cat. The troubling incident, which occurred in broad daylight, was witnessed by several people around the area.

In the video, the couple, identified as 27-year-old John Laguerre and 22-year-old Jamarria Wayne, were captured repeatedly tossing the grey kitten into the ocean while the helpless animal tried to hold its head above the water.

Florida couple demanded money to stop abusing the animal

Natalia told WPLG that the Florida couple was reportedly trying to encourage the animal to swim by repeatedly throwing her into the water. The suspects reportedly did not relent even after seeing the petrified animal.

Natalia added that she asked John Laguerre to stop torturing the grey cat before she called the authorities for help. However, the suspect disregarded her pleas and aggressively told her to stay out of the situation. The animal activist mentioned that Laguerre also demanded a sum of $1000 to cease abusing the animal.

Natalia, seemingly shocked by the incident, told WPLG:

“The guy started being so aggressive towards me. He starts stepping up, he says, ‘Hey, look, this is my cat. This is not your business. I can do what I want.’ And then he was like, ‘If you don’t want me to throw the cat, give me $1,000 right now.”

Natalia then alerted beach security and the police, who responded to the incident and asked the couple to leave the beach for violating a rule prohibiting animals from entering. However, Laguerre and Wayne were arrested for threatening officers at the scene.

The video showed a belligerent Laguerre using profane language while trying to resist arrest. Wayne also exhibited unruly behavior and threatened to bite one of the officers at the scene.

The officers handed the kitten to Natalia, who adopted her for two days and later found her a new home.

Florida couple charged with multiple misdemeanor counts after resisting arrest at the scene

According to the New York Post, Laguerre was charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest at the scene, while his partner Wayne was charged with two counts of battery toward a law enforcement officer.

In Florida, if convicted of animal cruelty, the suspect will be sentenced to a year in prison and charged a fine of $5000. However, in the presence of aggravating factors in the case, the suspect might face up to five years in prison and be charged a $10,000 fine.

