WATCH: Disturbing video shows Macomb County veterinarian attacking German Shepherd dog

A disturbing video of a Macomb County, Michigan, veterinarian attacking a pet German Shepherd dog in his home has stoked fear and concern for the well-being of animals in his care.

The video showed the hapless canine being choked and slammed against the ground by the Macomb County veteran. This led to Macomb County Animal Control removing three dogs from the vet's Ray Township home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

The video also prompted a criminal investigation against the man after authorities received a barrage of concerning reports from local citizens.

The footage was uploaded to YouTube by one of the veterinarian's three children, but it was taken down after authorities approached the home.

The video’s initial caption read:

“A short action comedy starring a dysfunctional family and a psychopathic teenager. starting (sic) two DVMs as the main two stars wow! no special effects. surely this will be the blockbuster of the year.”

Fox News featured a short snippet of the nearly two-and-a-half minute long video that showed a visibly angry man chasing a German shepherd around the house. The man is seen yelling and swearing, while a petrified dog cowers in front of his owner.

Warning: The following video features graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised:

The veterinarian then lifts the German Shepherd by the neck and slams the dog into the floor in the kitchen. He proceeds to choke the dog as it whimpers in pain.

The man's wife and their children were present in the home at the time, and one of the suspects sons was filming the video.

The video shows two other dogs barking in the vicinity and it also has the vet's family present at the scene.

Macomb county officials have to arrest the veterinarian who attacked his dog

In a press conference, Macomb County officials said that the dog has been taken to a local animal shelter where he was checked for injuries. Authorities added that they are investigating the man on charges of animal abuse and possible abuse of the three children, who also live in the same house.

ANIMAL ABUSE



On Tuesday night, the Macomb County Animal Control was made aware of a video posted to youtube that showed a Ray Township veterinarian abusing one of his multiple pets at his home.

Chief Animal Control Officer Jeff Randazzo also noted that the children's apathy towards the man's violent behavior against the dogs was concerning. He added that it is possible that the animal abuser might also be abusing humans.

Since they are still investigating the incident, officials are yet to disclose the identity of the man. However, Fox News reported that the man wasn't apprehended and continued practicing at his veterinary clinic.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel expressed his concerns about the incident that has sparked outrage in the community. He said that the video captured the canine’s fear of being stalked by his abuser.

Hackel added that the man’s actions were extremely aggressive towards the dog, who appeared to be petrified by the his behavior. He continued to say:

“It was almost like a cry for help as he was choking it out and then right in his face and slamming that dog to the ground. He even slammed his head on the actual flooring in the kitchen. You can tell. The dog is screaming and crying. It really can take your breath away.”

Hackel added that if found guilty of animal abuse charges, the veterinarian would lose his license.

