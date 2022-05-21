Rose Mansion makers respond to allegations of animal abuse

One of the most recent K-dramas to air — Rose Mansion — is now caught up in a controversy. The show, starring Lim Ji-yeon and Yoon Gyun-sang, has been accused of abusing animals during its production.

The animal, a cat to be specific, was reportedly used in a disturbing scene. Animal welfare group KARA has called out the show on its official social media channels.

Did the makers of Rose Mansion use a real cat to depict the disturbing scene?

KARA said in their statement,

"In Rose Mansion’s Episode 4, there is a graphic scene involving the murder of a cat. The abuser is seen stabbing the cats multiple times, and the act and sound of the heinous act are uncannily similar to real life."

The welfare group asked the makers of the show to clarify if the show had indeed used a real cat to depict this scene. They wrote,

"We ask TVING to explain the scene where the cat is murdered."

Following this accusation, fans of the K-drama also asked the showrunners for an explanation.

In response to the growing backlash, TVING answered KARA's question as follows:

"We apologize for the scene involving the cat. We filmed the scene in question without the presence of a cat. However, due to the limitations of CGI, we used a trained cat. The cat is well and being cared for."

They also confirmed that the episode in question has now been removed from the streaming platform. It will be reuploaded with the disturbing scene edited out soon.

What is Rose Mansion about?

The show, which is currently being streamed on TVING, is a crime-thriller rated R. It revolves around Ji-na, who works as a contract employee in a hotel. She struggles in life because of her inferiority complex, but she doesn't reveal her problems to the outside world. Everything in her life turns upside down when one day she learns about her sister going missing.

She returns to the neighborhood where her parents reside and begins her stay at the Rose Mansion. As she initiates her own investigation into the case of her missing sister, she learns that her neighbors are not who they seem. She does not trust them and decides not to take them lightly.

At this point, she meets detective Park Min-soo who decides to help her with the investigation. In the process, the two of them learn more than they bargained for as they delve deeper into the case. Their lives take a rapid turn as they realize that they will have to navigate through many difficult situations. This becomes the crux of the show.

Consisting of 12 episodes, the Korean drama premiered on May 13, 2020. A new episode streams every Friday at 4 pm KST. Rose Mansion is written by Yoo Kab-yeol, who has previously written films such as The Chase, Man In Love, and Children, and directed by Chang, who has helmed projects such as Canola, The Target, and Death Bell.

