"Patronizing": TikToker receives backlash for leaving a generous 200% tip for waiter

TikTok is filled with informative videos, with TikTokers providing guidance on nearly everything. Financial advice has also become a successful niche on the platform, where experienced creators provide monetary suggestions to viewers.

One such user is @realkingkhang, who has garnered over 80,000 followers on the platform, where he posts real estate, crypto, and other financial advice. According to King Khang's TikTok bio, he is a "Self made millionaire, 7 figure real estate wholesaler and founder of TMC NFT," but one of his recent videos has received massive backlash on the app.

Khang posted a video where he surprised his server with a generous tip for Valentine's Day. However, viewers felt that the act was condescending towards the waiter.

TikToker King Khang received heat for recording the entire interaction

In the video, the TikToker asked his server to swipe the tip percentage as far as he could. The server, who seemed to be in his late middle age, swiped the option on the tab and landed on 200%.

Khang is heard saying in the video,

"Swipe, one swipe, as far as it goes. Boom! 200%."

A woman, presumably Khang's companion, could also be heard saying, "You got $100 for a tip."

The server thanked them for the tip at the end of the video,

"Thank you very much guys, really appreciate that."

The video had text showing that the bill was $46, it also said, "I love doing this (grin emoji) Feels so good to make someone's day."

However, not everyone felt that the video was made with pure intentions. Many pointed out in the comment section that the video was "patronizing" and "insulting" to the server.

According to Trip Advisor, the average tip percentage in the US is 15% to 20% of the total meal cost.

One such user, @purplesponge, commented,

"Why do we make games out of tipping people and film it? Just give the money leave it at that."

Another user, @TheAmazingKid, wrote,

"Y'all did not need to post this and you didn't need to repeat it 4 times at the table like you are gods or something."

User @briansayshola shared that while they had given tips of a similar amount, they didn't record it. Their comment read,

"I've tipped 100$ before and I'm not a millionaire, I also didn't film it for clout."

Some of Khang's supporters came to defend the TikToker. User @Pplscrt79 said,

"People only don't like this because you'd rather see someone in despair to feel better about yourselves and miserable lives."

Another user, @hernando, wrote,

"All the comments are hating, but [I] doubt any of them have EVER paid over 20% for their tips."

King Khang advised his viewers to ignore destructive criticism in his follow-up video

The TikToker posted a follow-up video to share his views on the backlash he received. He began the video with a recap of the entire incident and the uproar around it, and then he continued,

"It doesn't matter how you live your life, what you do, what you say. You'll always be judged by somebody else. They will agree or disagree with you, the best thing to do is to ignore the noise, and do, and be you."

The TikToker also pointed out that he has been called selfish and greedy in the past, which might have led him to record the event.

